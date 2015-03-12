Foresthill, CA Dentist Dr. Daniel K. Woodson Provides Dental Care for Young Adults Overcoming Addiction

Foresthill, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Foresthill, CA, Dentist Dr. Daniel K. Woodson is helping teens who are recovering from addiction get back on their feet after life-controlling problems, with free dental care at his Foresthill, CA office. Dr. Woodson works with teens and young adults through local charities several times a year to restore their smile through cleanings, treatments for dental infections, root canals, fillings, and dentures.



Dr. Woodson knows that even when an individual stops their abuse of alcohol and drugs, the toll that abuse has taken on their oral health can still be a lasting reminder of the pain and suffering they once endured. As a dental care professional, Dr. Woodson is helping these teens in need restore their smile so it can reflect their new, restored, and healthy life.



Dr. Woodson works with each individual to address their own unique dental needs. Drug and alcohol abuse can take a serious toll on oral health, leading to severe oral decay and infection, especially if the person's oral health has been neglected for several years and depending on the substance the person abused. Dr. Woodson not only improves the oral health of these patients, but does all he can to give them a smile they can be confident in showing as they move forward with their lives.



For his local Foresthill patients, Dr. Woodson provides a wide range of general, cosmetic, and advanced dental services. He and his staff offer general cleanings, fillings, and extractions along with cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and implants, along with orthodontics and oral surgery procedures.



About Dr. Daniel Woodson

Dr. Daniel Woodson, D.D.S. has been a dental professional for more than 40 years and has advanced training in cosmetic dentistry. He is a member of several notable dental associations and academies, and is also a pastor of the Rivers of Life Foursquare Church in Foresthill, CA.



