Peter G. Christman of ChristmanGroup.com Latest Book the Master Plan Hit #1 on Amazon

Peter Chrisman of MasterPlanningInstitute.com CEO of ChristmanGroup.com latest book The Master Plan: Exit Strategy For Successful Business Owners: Discover A Strategic Planning Formula for Maximum Company Value, Strong Asset Protection and Work-Life Balance went to #1 on Amazon in Under 24 Hrs using Mike Koenigs Publish and Profit Program
Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --The Master Plan: Exit Strategy For Successful Business Owners: Discover A Strategic Planning Formula for Maximum Company Value, Strong Asset Protection and Work-Life Balance is the newest book from MasterPlanningInstitute.com by author, CEO and entrepreneur Peter G. Christman. The book is specifically designed for business owners. The reason business owners need to consider a master plan, is that unlike a will, a master plan isn't only critical in the wake of an owner's death. The Master Plan provides a blueprint for the 5 D's of business exit: Disability, Divorce, Distress, Death, and Disagreement. This new book is showing business owners step by step how to navigate a successful exit strategy. Each chapter is loaded with useful, easy to understand information on creating a Master Plan. Develop Your Winning Business Strategy: Knowing EVERYONE will transition away from their business at some point, statistics show that 83% of business owners do not have a written Master Plan. The Master Plan is the solution for business owners lacking a proper exit strategy.
Peter G. Christman's latest book is more than just a book on exit strategy. Peter wrote THE MASTER PLAN for business owners looking to protect their personal and professional futures. Inside you'll learn:
*Strategies for strategic planning, tax planning and life transition planning;
*The 5 Ds that ruin 50% of excited business owners;
*What kind of results you could reasonably expect from your exit;
*Which advisors you NEED on your team;
*When and How you should go about creating your Master Plan - and much more!
"I have known and worked with Peter for over thirty years. He is the consummate professional who understands Business Owners and what they must do to plan for successfully selling and exiting their business." -- Arthur Perrone, Vice-Chairman, The Geneva Companies
See how reader's have used the techniques in The Master Plan that Peter teaches to:
*Assess Company Value
*Create Life Balance
*Financial Planning
"Peter, as Co Founder of the Exit Planning Institute, has passionately written about a very important process for business owners no matter if they want to exit their company's now or in the future. It so important that business owners plan with their endgame in mind! And do it the right way!!!"
-- John K. Paglia, Ph.D., CFA, CPA Associate Dean;
Associate Professor of Finance
Pepperdine Grazizdio School of Finance
About Peter G. Christman
Peter G. Christman is the best selling author of The Master Plan is the The "Original Exit and Succession Planning Coach and Mentor." Currently CEO and Founder of the CHRISTMAN Group, former CEO and Co-Founder of the Exit Planning Institute. Peter G. Christman is an experienced entrepreneur, coach, corporate executive, mentor and investment banker. After spending 25 years as an investment banker with other firms, Peter G. Christman founded The CHRISTMAN Group, LLC to provide middle market business owners with a comprehensive and integrated suite of services that simplify the exit planning process while maximizing the value of the client's business. The Christman Group mantra is that we want our clients to be "SET" for life. During his 30+year career Peter has successfully sold more than 200 companies in a wide variety of industries. Transactions have ranged in size from several million dollars to over one hundred million dollars.
Peter was the co-founder of the Chicago office of a national middle market M&A firm where he continually earned that firm's "Top Gun" award, which recognizes the firm's most successful dealmakers. Peter is also the co-founder of the Exit Planning Institute which educates business advisors on how to implement business owner "exit planning" into their practices. The Institute has developed its own successful proprietary certification program.?? Author Peter G. Christman is an entertaining and sought after public speaker who has given hundreds of presentations and seminars on the benefits of exit planning and the middle market mergers and acquisition process. He has also written articles on the importance of the exit planning process. He is the Co-Author of the book, "The Ten Trillion Opportunity".
Before becoming a middle market investment banker, Pete spent 17 years in high-level marketing and management positions with both Ford Motor Company and Xerox Corporation. Pete is an active member of industry organizations such as ACG, AMAA, MBBI, TEI, TVC, and has served on many Boards of organizations and companies.
Company Description:
