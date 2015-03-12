Boca Raton Dermatologist Dr. Laura Skellchock Introduces Time Machine Procedure for Age Reversal

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Laura E. Skellchock, MD, FAAD of Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton, FL now offers the Time Machine Procedure, a breakthrough in non-surgical skin rejuvenation. Utilizing the latest skin treatment technologies combined with leading-edge restorative skin enhancement techniques, the Time Machine Procedure can be used to treat fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage and age spots for skin of all colors.



"Sagging skin is firmed and lost facial volume is restored, reversing the signs of aging which results in a very natural and younger look, like going back in a time machine," says Dr. Skellchock. "Wouldn't it be great to look like you did in 2005 even though it is now 2015?"



Dr. Skellchock recently traveled to San Diego, CA for training and certification in the Time Machine Procedure from Dr. Tess Mauricio, who created the innovative process. "When it comes to non-surgical skin rejuvenation, a customized treatment plan is better than any 'cookie-cutter' procedure," says Dr. Skellchock. "Women and men can have many of their facial skin concerns treated with a comprehensive program to achieve the best possible results, rather than having a Botox shot here and a laser treatment there."



The Time Machine Procedure has been shown to be an ideal fit for Dr. Skellchock's patients who rely on Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton for the most advanced skin care and aesthetic procedures designed to achieve natural-looking results.



"The beauty of the Time Machine Procedure is that it's designed for each patient, taking into account his or her age, skin type and current skin condition. Until now, a significant portion of our population were not candidates for many anti-aging treatments because of the risk of burning or skin discoloration from lasers and other treatments," says Dr. Skellchock. "The Time Machine treatment is color blind, so patients with darker skin tones can benefit without risk of damaging the skin."



About Dr. Laura Skellchock

Dr. Laura Skellchock has an "eye for beauty" which makes her such an expert cosmetic dermatologist in Boca Raton. She strives to create a natural, more youthful, "rested" look as opposed to a "Boca Babe" stereotype. Dr. Skellchock graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University and with top Honors from the University of Arizona College of Medicine where she was elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. After completing her categorical Internal Medicine Internship at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center, she went to San Diego where she completed her dermatology residency at the prestigious University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.



For more information on tomorrow's technology transporting you to yesterday's youth now available at Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton, please visit www.DrSkellchock.com.