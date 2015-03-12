Champion Cleaners Awarded National "Best Overall Service 2014"

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --- Champion Cleaners in Birmingham, Alabama has earned national recognition as providing the "Best Overall Service 2014" by the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute (DLI). DLI has been the premier international trade association for garment care professionals since 1883. Representing over ten thousand retail drycleaners in the United States alone, DLI is the world's leading professional garment care organization.



To earn this award, Champion Cleaners received the highest scores in 2014 through the DLI Mystery Shopper program. According to Mary Scalco, DLI President and CEO, "We believe that by using anonymous mystery shoppers to measure the customer service experience, our members get an unbiased view from their customers' perspective. Participating dry cleaners nationwide were scored in three categories: Drop Off; Pick Up and Cleaning Evaluation. Champion Cleaners in Birmingham, Alabama ranked first among all of our participating members."



David Whitehurst, Owner and General Manager of Champion Cleaners, responded to the news, "We are thrilled with this recognition. Being the best dry cleaners in the Birmingham area has always been our objective. I never really dreamed about being ranked as the best in the entire country but I am proud of our team for this accomplishment. It is apparent that our associates also share this passion for excellence in dry cleaning service and quality."



Champion Cleaners started business in 2002 and now has three dry cleaning plants in Jefferson and Shelby Counties in Alabama, including the Rocky Ridge area of Vestavia Hills, the Greystone area of Hoover, and in Calera. Cleaning is done on site at each location. Champion also operates its Dry Cleaning Valet Service, a network of dry cleaning pickup and delivery routes throughout much of Jefferson and Shelby Counties. Champion Cleaners Valet Service is the largest dry cleaning and laundry pickup and delivery service in the Birmingham area.



Champion is also a Certified Wedding Gown Specialist (SM) and is the only such certified specialist in Jefferson and Shelby Counties, operating as Champion Wedding Gown Specialist (www.ChampionWeddingGownSpecialist.com).



Champion Cleaners is also part of CRDN (the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network), providing textile restoration services to victims of fire, smoke and water damage in 13 counties of central Alabama through its CRDN of Birmingham operation. Recently, Champion rolled out its innovative bizziebox® system of digital lockers using smart phone technology placed in select apartments, condominiums and office buildings in the Birmingham area to provide on-site dry cleaning and laundry pick-up and delivery service.



For more information about Champion Cleaners, visit www.ChampionCleaners.com or contact David Whitehurst at David@ChampionCleaners.com. Mary Scalco of Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute may be reached at (301) 622-1900, at mscalco@dlionline.org or visit DLI at www.dlionline.org.