FlipHTML5 Released Enhanced Magazine Maker with Many Innovative Features

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker is a free magazine edit software, which enables the users to create unique magazines. The exclusive range of features of the software provides efficiency and helps the user to generate a product that appeals to the reader.



This software is suitable to facilitate any corporate or independent publisher because of its free use. The objective of a publisher will be fulfilled only if the production contains a classy and distinctive effect that can reach out to the viewer. Aiding this requirement, FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker opens the door to create any number of interactive magazines with high quality multimedia objects, which convey the publisher's thoughts across successfully. The fully customizable settings of the FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker allow one to customize the tool bar settings, display settings, and HTML control settings. Fitting the time limited lives of the current users; the concise interface allows one to use the software skillfully in a short time, improving efficiency. The above features and the flexibility of this software make it stand out among its contenders. This software provides the ability to bring out a magazine full of life.



About FlipHTML5

The FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker contains many unique high-end features, which put it ahead of other available magazine makers. Among these many exclusive features, the most advanced editor, availability in multiple languages, bookcase embedding and easy mobile viewing facility, ability to add notes, annotations and audio and video contents can be highlighted. The digital magazines which are created using FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker are compatible with iPad, which is the most popular mobile tablet worldwide. In addition the FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker creations can also be viewed on Android mobile devices. This software also supports importing from PDF, Office, OpenOffice and Images and provides the user with diverse templates and themes.



Due to these amazing features the software has been able to secure millions of downloads until now. Proving its success and popularity among both corporate and independent publishers, the FlipHTML5 team expects to reach 2.5 million downloads in March. FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker provides an ultimate hassle free software for digital magazine publishers. It allows them to create a lively magazine, which carries out their raw ideas and objectives directly to the reader.



http://fliphtml5.com/free-magazine-maker.php



