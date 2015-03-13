Revbox New Zealand Limited Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for the Erg

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2015 --For the last three years The Revbox design team have given their all to make their vision a wind-braked, low-inertia cycle trainer and all of their sweat and effort in breaking past their own endurance led to a very impressive gain; the Revbox Erg.



With a proof-of-concept prototype fully developed, Revbox is revved up to change the way cyclists get their exercise with mass production and an international marketing campaign to deliver the Erg to fitness enthusiasts who want the very best workout without any compromise to their own personal performance.



About The Revbox

The Revbox was built from the ground up by sports and fitness experts to deliver performance for any athlete not seen before in a single piece of fitness equipment. Key benefits include enhanced muscle activation throughout the whole pedal stroke, perfect strength and endurance training for cyclists, runners and swimmers while delivering consistent and precise training in a controlled environment. Weekend warriors and professional athletes alike will love the results they get whenever they ride with an Erg. For those undergoing physical therapy, the low inertia is the perfect approach to rehabilitation. An additional app can connect and upload data to TrainingPeaks and other training programs while also allowing the user to train with - or against - your mates everywhere in the world on a video screen.



The unit on its own is just under 9kg, lighter than many other trainers, and it has a versatile, unlimited resistance range. The Revbox has the best ratio of unit resistance to size and weight of stationary trainer in the world, making it especially practical for international travel if required.



Every road bike and most cross country mountain bikes can be fitted to the Revbox by simply removing the rear wheel and slapping on the Erg. It's as easy as that. The Revbox can match any lifestyle and every training program, regardless if the goal is improve health fast and just stay fit or if the cyclist is a world class athlete looking for an edge.



Crowdfunding is sought to ramp up mass manufacturing and launch a global promotional campaign to get the Revbox in the hands of anyone who takes their health and their level of fitness seriously.



The Revbox Erg Kickstarter Page - http://kck.st/1GCVK0b