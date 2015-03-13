Leading Austin Business Aids Arts Community

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2015 --Scores of Austin's resident artists have utilized Miller Imaging & Digital Solutions' fine art reproduction capabilities and expertise throughout its 95 years in business, so Miller has found a unique way of giving back.



Each month, the company features one of the Austin artists for whom it provides scanning and reproduction services, by highlighting the artist and his/her work in their newsletter and website, and by featuring a print in each of their two locations. Recently relocating their downtown location to the heart of the Austin Eastside arts community, the company is looking forward to working closely with new artists working in many different media.



State-of-the-art printers and experienced team members' close attention to exact color matching have ensured Miller's position as one of the local artist community's favorites. They enjoy the collaborative experience of working with the professionals at Miller, many of whom are artists themselves, notably Dana Burton, who joined the company from D&J Blueline.



Noted the company's President, Luci Miller, "We love working with artists on print reproductions and share their excitement with new works. Art is part of what makes Austin the great creative city it is, and we're excited to be able to help keep our artists at the forefront of its growth."



About MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions

Established in 1920 by John Miller, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions (originally Miller Blueprint) offers the broadest scope of imaging, printing and document management products and services in Austin. With an unparalleled reputation for quality, color accuracy and on-time performance, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions is a HUB certified company under the management of third-generation family member, Luci Miller.



An Austin original, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions is a preferred vendor for the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) and visual graphics communications markets, and continues to evolve to meet the needs of their customers adding new technology, products, equipment and services.



