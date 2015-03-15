Explore Rustic Rajasthan with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2015 --Rajasthan- The house of royalty, "the land of Princes", a whimsical, mystical land famous for its rich vibrant heritage and traditions ,dotted with magnificent palaces and formidable forts, a labyrinth of colorful bazaars and historic sights, golden sand dunes and placid azure lakes.



Culturally rich with a diverse and striking landscape, it is the simplicity and warm hospitality of the people of this state that adds to its charms.



It is therefore no wonder that this regal state is one of the most popular tourist's destinations of India. To see this treasure trove of history with a unique and authentic perspective Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd has designed a special 21 itinerary soaked in rustic flavors for its clients. A perfect unseen India package which combines luxury stays along with truly rural experiences in the beautifully romantic desert state of Rajasthan.



Tucked away in the interiors of this mesmerizing state these captivating villages and heritage properties showcase the glorious ancient era resplendent with traditions and rituals.



"This tour offer the guests a marvelous opportunity to interact with the villagers, meet the different tribes, local communities and ethnicities ,to observe the rhythm of their daily life, experience the warm hospitality and see the artistically talented craftsmen at work" says Mr. Durjay Sengupta , the CEO of Compass. He further elaborated that "Our clients get a firsthand experience of royalty with luxurious stays in the carefully chosen heritage and boutique properties through this traditional India package".



Tread in the footsteps of the kings and royalty; bask in the luxury of the world's best hotels in Rajasthan and relax in its opulent environs.



Embark on an unforgettable journey bejeweled with royalty, sprinkled with folklore, myths, legends and innumerable stories of valor and courage of the Rajput kings.



The sojourn begins in the bustling and cosmopolitan Capital city of New Delhi to the historical town of Neemrana to explore a panorama of 700 years of history and vast heritage.



Neemrana Fort-Palace is located on a high hillock and commands magnificent views of the surrounding beauty, now a heritage hotel with spectacular views of greenery, the Neemrana Fort Palace is housed in a 15th century reconverted fort and features two swimming pools, a landscaped garden, an ultra –luxurious spa.



Continue the romantic saga with a stay at Hotel Chomu Palace, a reflection of the Royal Palaces of India, is a 300 year old elegant fortified palace hotel and one of the must see places to visit in Rajasthan. It revives the gracious lifestyles of the princes of Rajasthan and the heritage of India. This historic palace reverberates with regality discreetly blending luxury with heritage.



Gajner Palace, a heritage hotel property is a jewel in the Thar Desert, built by HH Maharaja Sir Ganga Singh of Bikaner on the edge of a lake.



Immerse in the vastness of this sprawling majestic palace, with its distinctive terraces and balconies; revered for its fabulous setting and unhurried way of life, explore a world of nature-walks, boat-rides, sanctuary dinners and desert safaris. Discover Rajasthan's 'best-kept secret', just 30-minutes' drive away from Bikaner.



Drive to the The Serai, Jaisalmer, a luxurious desert camp and spa, close to the medieval city of Jaisalmer is a spectacular getaway .Set on a hundred-acre private estate of indigenous desert scrub, The Serai is the ultimate indulgence with an exterior relaxing area, covered sitting room, a spacious bedroom, and en suite bathroom. Inspired by the Rajputana royalty and vivacity, equipped with all the ultra -modern amenities and services, this is a truly extravagant experience that spells bespoke luxury. The best way of experiencing life in the desert is through a camel safari in the desert, rocking slowly and witnessing the changing waves of the sand dunes.



Spend the evening under the star-lit desert sky echoing with the melodious and haunting music of the local tribes.



Head to Fort of the Sun, Mihir Garh – a palatial palace standing majestically amidst the Thar Desert.

The fortress mirrors the architecture of the local villages, with its rounded edges, open fireplaces and alcoves, and the color of the stone merges seamlessly with the surrounding sand. Mihir Garh stands as a tribute to this land swept by the desert winds and has been designed as an eco-friendly hotel.



This royal trip continues as the guests explore one luxurious property after the other covering all the rustic locations in Rajasthan.



The 21 day tour culminates with the grand finale at the opulent AmanBagh, a contemporary sanctuary paying homage to India's golden age and the historical landscape of Rajasthan. Evoking the palatial elegance of the Moghul era, Amanbagh's Haveli Suites and Pool Pavilions provide a tranquil base from which to explore the rich heritage of Rajasthan, India's dramatic frontier region.



This immersive tour gives one an opportunity to travel ethically through villages and beautiful locales of Rajasthan on an inspiring journey that opens the eyes, heart and soul.



