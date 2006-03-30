SHE’S UNSTOPPABLE!

Gift Solutions by Kim.com Opens Second Location in Skaneateles as The Skaneateles Gift Basket Company





Syracuse, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2006 -- Known for her energy and her business mantra, “Treat Your Customers Like Royalty”, Kim Bachstein, owner and CEO of Gift Solutions by Kim.com and Gifts123.com, announced the grand opening of her second on-site location and third business, THE SKANEATELES GIFT BASKET COMPANY, located at 27 Fennell Street, Suite B-108, Skaneateles, New York, (315) 685-4744



“It was time for the move,” said Bachstein enthusiastically. “I’ve talked about and planned for it for years and then, suddenly, time, place and circumstances came magically together!”



Bachstein credits her customers for helping her move the process forward.



“Really we have so many customers from Camillus and Skaneateles and the west side of the county already,” stated Bachstein. “They were always encouraging us to set up shop in their neighborhood, so here we are!”



In conjunction with the location, Bachstein has launched a matching web site at www.skaneatelesgiftbaskets.com.



“Customers are going to be able to order everything that is available at our store at 5720 South Bay Road in Cicero,” said Bachstein. “And they will be able to place their orders on line 24/7 with the same great local and across the world delivery!”



Bachstein specializes in gift baskets that are “chocked full” as she likes to quote her many customers saying; from birthdays to weddings to all special occasions and holidays, her baskets are well known for their whimsy, creativity and special touches she likes to add in to personalize each basket to the customer. Gifts123.com is a professional gift service that offers an extensive line of specialty gifts which can be sent to family, friends, and business associates individually; or included in custom designed gift baskets. This allows busy individuals and corporate executives the ease and convenience of shopping online from a variety of quality products."



Bachstein has won numerous awards including recognition in 2005 with a “40 Under 40” Award, 2004 - Top 25 Women in Leadership Award in Central New York, 2004 - Business Networking International Award and the 2004/05 Economic Champion Award in CNY.



”With the opening of the THE SKANEATELES GIFT BASKET COMPANY,” said Bachstein. “I feel as if I have come full circle. As big as this is, it’s only going to keep getting bigger! This is only the beginning!”



