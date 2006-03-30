CustomScoop Appoints Marketing Professional Sara Adams to Drive Aggressive Business Growth

Concord, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2006 -- CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, today announced that Sara Adams has assumed the position of marketing director.



Adams comes to CustomScoop from GN Netcom, where she most recently served as Channel Marketing Manager in their North American division. In this role, Adams was responsible for revenue growth, program development, channel communications, and improved mindshare within its reseller channel, including key partners such as Graybar. A strategic contributor, she developed and executed comprehensive programs that capitalized on significant market opportunities and consistently fueled new growth and efficiencies. Prior to GN Netcom, Adams was part of the marketing team at Segway, LLC., contributing to the launch of the Segway Human Transporter.



"Sara brings the right mix of marketing experience and fresh ideas to CustomScoop.” said Steve Bracy, Executive Vice President of CustomScoop. "With the increased attention being paid to blogs, word-of-mouth marketing, and the limitations of traditional news clipping services, the need has never been greater for a powerful, online media monitoring and reporting solution. And we expect Sara’s marketing savvy to accelerate our already strong, upward momentum."

