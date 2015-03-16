Chronic Prostatitis and Its Symptoms Like Burning Sensation During Urination Get Radical Cure with Herbal Medicine Within About Several Months, States Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --According to a report released by America's Centres for Disease Control, it is estimated that a great number of American men suffer from chronic prostatitis, and they have symptom of burning sensation during urination. This symptom is one of the most common symptoms of chronic prostatitis that prevent many prostatitis patients from enjoying their life delightfully.



Doctors from all over the word have made many efforts on chronic prostatitis treatments, but the results show unsatisfied by many patients. Recently there is a inspiring news for those who have suffered from chronic prostatitis for many years. Chronic prostatitis and its symptoms like burning sensation during urination get radical cure with Dr. Lee's herbal medicine within about several months. This is a great breakthrough in medical field.



Reported by Dr. Lee, an herbalist from Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic, "The formula of diuretic and anti-inflammatory pill is very precious. It is all made of natural Chinese herbs, such as Plantago seed, talcum, Chinese angelica, peach kernel, flowers carthami and so on. Each of the herbs plays an irreplaceable role in this formula. The combination of these herbs can work together to heal chronic prostatitis by killing bacteria, eliminating inflammation, clearing heat and promoting the blood circulation. For these reasons, the complete formula of this pill could cure the root causes and its symptoms of chronic prostatitis at the same time, which greatly decreases the treatment time of chronic prostatitis."



Three years ago, Andy got chronic prostatitis, and suffered from its symptoms burning sensation when urination, painful ejaculation, and abdominal distension too. Before taking Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, he had tried so many medicines but all failed. He started to take this herbal medicine on 17th, Sep, 2014. After 4 months' treatment of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, Andy said excitedly: "It is amazing; I think I am the luckiest person in the world. All testes that I did in hospital showed I had gotten rid of prostatitis. Meanwhile, burning sensation during urination and painful ejaculation had never bothered me. I couldn't believe that the Chinese herbal medicine could clear away all my symptoms of chronic prostatitis in such a short time, I had just taken it for 4 months."



"Antibiotics are commonly used as a treatment for acute prostatitis, but are not typically effective for chronic prostatitis, probably because most cases of chronic prostatitis do not seem to be caused by a bacterial infection," explained lead researcher Curtis Nickel, a professor in the Department of Urology, practicing urologist at Kingston General Hospital, and Canada Research Chair in Urologic Pain and Inflammation.



Herbalist Li Xiaoping continued: "Although antibiotics do have obvious effect on killing the bacteria, it is not suitable for treating chronic prostatitis. Because the layer of prostate which is used to block the bacteria and other toxic materials outside can also prevent the penetration of antibiotics. Thus antibiotics couldn't spill over into prostate. And due to the drug resistance of antibiotic, it can make symptoms of chronic prostatitis easy to recur if you stop taking it. Luckily, the channel ushering drug- pangolin can make diuretic and anti-inflammatory pill affected on the prostate directly, which makes it possible for the recovery of chronic prostatitis within about several months."



About Dr.Lee Xiaoping and herbal medicine

Dr.Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured lots of people who suffered from chronic prostatitis.