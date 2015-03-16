Web Entrepreneur Launches BobsCampingSupplies.com, a Website Featuring Quality Camping Gear

Meacham, SK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --Bob Pearman is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BobsCampingSupplies.com. The website offers a wide range of camping and hiking items including tents, outdoor rations, hiking backpacks, survival knives, sleeping bags, water containers, and binoculars. Pearman was inspired to start his website by his own experiences with camping. He has been camping in Canada with his family for many years. Since he has a great deal of experience with camping, he knows exactly what items are necessary to ensure that a camping trip is as enjoyable as possible and plans to offer these products to his customers.



There are many quality camping gear items offered within the merchandise of BobsCampingSupplies.com. The website carries items including Coleman tents, fixed blade knives, waterproof binoculars, Wenzel tents, 0 degree sleeping bags, backpacking tents, hiking backpacks, family tents, and much more. In the future, Pearman will continue to add products including game cameras that people can set up in their campsite to see the wildlife that walk through when they aren't at the campsite or are sleeping. He will also be adding more cooking utensils and some camping stoves. By continuing to add products to his website, he hopes to provide customers with all of the items they need to be more comfortable outdoors.



Providing customers with high quality camping supplies and sharing his experience with camping is important to Pearman regarding BobsCampingSupplies.com. He hand selects each product that he offers to ensure that these are supplies that will last for a long time and work well. Since he knows how important having gear that can keep you dry and comfortable while camping is, he offers many high quality tents for family camping and for backpacking as well.



In addition to his main website, Pearman is also launching a blog located at http://www.BobsCampingBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to camping and camping gear. Pearman will be writing about the items offered on the website, his own experiences with camping, where to go camping, and more challenging hiking and camping trips that people can go on. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with more information so that they can make sure that they have the right gear for great experiences in the outdoors.



