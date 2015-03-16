Kapphahn Global Ventures, LLC, Launches Website Offering Children's Learning Toys

Inver Grove Heights, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --Karen Kapphahn is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ChallengingChildrensImaginations.com. The website offers a wide range of children's toys including science toys, puzzles, learning books, magnet boards, building projects, and mathematical projects. Kapphahn was inspired to start her website after encountering several young adults who didn't seem able to do basic math even though their jobs required it. She decided that part of the problem is that many children are missing out on learning beyond the classroom setting. She started her website to offer parents the items that they would need to extend learning to the time after school as well.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of ChallengingChildrensImaginations.com. The website offers products including animal kingdom books, imagination toys, math learning books, wood building blocks, math projects for kids, wooden construction toys, science books, and much more. There are also books to help children learn about differences, so that they can accept individuals who have differences such as a physical disability or a mental one. The goal of these books is to teach children to be more respectful of people's differences. In the future, Kapphahn is planning to add more products including more building toys, math flash cards, jigsaw puzzles from 30 to 1500 pieces, toy money, history books for kids, play foods, clocks, and much more. She hopes that by increasing the amount of products on her site, she'll be able to help customers find the items they need to teach children a wide variety of different skills.



Providing customers with fantastic learning toys that are made in the USA is very important to Kapphahn regarding ChallengingChildrensImaginations.com. She hand selects each product that she puts on the website to make sure that these are products that are US made and require children to use their minds. All of the toys that are offered on the site are ones that do not use batteries or power cords. The power for these toys comes from the minds and bodies of the children that play with them.



In addition to the main website, Kapphahn is also launching a blog located at http://www.ChallengeYourKidsToLearn.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the website. Kapphahn will be writing about new products that are available, how these products can help children, and what they can teach them. The purpose of the blog is to help customers learn more about the products so that they can choose ones that would be appropriate for their child.



About ChallengingChildrensImaginations.com

ChallengingChildrensImaginations.com, a division of Kapphahn Global Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Karen Kapphahn.



Karen Kapphahn

http://www.ChallengingChildrensImaginations.com

(651) 455-3918



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com