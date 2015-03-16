Web Entrepreneur Launches SimplifyLifetime.com, a Website Featuring Quality Independent Living Products

Dunkirk, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --Natalie Luczkowiak is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SimplifyLifetime.com. The website offers a wide range of products to help the elderly and disabled live more independently in their homes including walking canes, walkers, bed rise assistance, and elevated toilet seats. Luczkowiak was inspired to start her website by her past work as a community health advocate. She wanted to provide a website where people could come to find products and information that could help them improve their lives.



There are many excellent independent living products featured within the merchandise of SimplifyLifetime.com. The website offers products including door knob extenders, bariatric canes, adjustable walkers, elastic shoe laces, folding canes, incontinence pads, grab handles, shower chairs, fashionable canes, wheelchair accessories, raised toilet seats, and much more. In the future, Luczkowiak plans to offer other items as she finds more products that would be helpful for individuals that face challenges with living independently. By continuing to add products on a regular basis, she hopes to make it easy for customers to find all of the items that they need to help them live more independent lives.



Providing customers with quality information as well as excellent products is very important to Luczkowiak regarding SimplifyLifetime.com. She has devoted part of her website to information about Medicare. This part of her website is meant to help people find answers to all of their questions about Medicare. Since Luczkowiak is very knowledgeable about Medicare, she offers free information and a way for customers to email her to ask any questions that they might have about this kind of coverage.



In addition to the main website, Luczkowiak is also launching a blog located at http://www.MakeYourLifeEasierBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the products and information offered on the main website. Luczkowiak will be writing about proper walking cane height, different mobility aids that can be used, home health care, how to know when you are ready for a cane, and Medicare information. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to help them choose the right products for their lives.



