HTML5 Flipbook Software 2.7 by FlipHTML5 Announced with New Updates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --The renowned HTML5 flipbook software introduces the latest updated version, V2.7 including many developed features in the Desktop and Online categories. The new version is believed to simplify the HTML5 flipbook publishing process.



Today time is money. And thus, companies, entrepreneurs and start-ups try their maximum to increase the efficiency and quality simultaneously by coupling new technology to the manufacturing and other major processes. FlipHTML5 flipbook software is a platform that has completely understood this situation. Hence, the developing team always put their greatest efforts to offer the users a better service. For this the HTML5 flipbook software is been accessed, modified and updated based on the popular reviews and needs of the current publishers. This way the digital publishing software has been able to maintain the excellence they have always been providing through their top-notch versions.



The new upgrades in the Desktop platform can be shortlisted as shown below. The latest upgrade supports adding and editing reserved link of source PDF files. And also the "Full Screen Option" prompt pops up when flipbook is open. Another interesting features is the availability of the add on-off switch option, which is Off by default; to enable/disable link prompt for flipbook. The improved Time Line editor (Animation Editor) allows the publisher to create high quality digital publications. Besides, V2.7 also supports auto scroll on drag and drop and supports previewing and testing audio added by Animation Editor. This new version had also paid attention to rectifying other minor issues that were presented in the older version.



When turning towards the Online category, modifications in the following sections are highlighted. New upgrades support adding label for books in the bookcase, downloading credits for free users, which requires downloading points to download PDF from FlipHTML5 Cloud, and batch e-mailing the created flipbook to online friends, business partners and potential customers.



To download the latest V2.7 of the internationally recognized HTML5 flipbook software, click http://fliphtml5.com.



