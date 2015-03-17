Creator Sergio Pedolazzi Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Start Producing SKIDDI, the First Pocket-Sized Ski Wheels

Brescia, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --Sergio Pedolazzi, the creator of Skiddi, is an avid lover of skiing. He always found it tiring and dangerous to transport his skis on shoulder. This is the reason Sergio thought that there was a need to simplify every skier's life by creating a new way of moving the skis. With this intention, he has created a small and simple device called Skiddi that can be used by people of all ages including the kids. SKIDDI will help users save energy and feel more confident on the snow.



The most serious problems people face while carrying their skis are physical fatigue, injury resulting from fall or slip on the ice, difficulty in holding the equipment, and damage caused by uncontrolled movements of the skis.



Skiddi solves all these problems by



- Lightening the load of the equipment

- Reducing the size of the equipment

- Lowering the center of gravity



With a weight of 86 grams, SKIDDI is lighter than a cell phone and smaller than a wallet. The three major parts of the device include the body, the covers, and the caddy. It will be available in six attractive colors.



Sergio Pedolazzi has a strong technical background in civil engineering and is familiar with 3d modeling programs. He started working on the early rudimentary prototypes with a 3D printer at home and has already reached a functional and esthetically appealing solution. Working in tandem with a manufacturing partner, Sergio has been able to order a batch of new prototypes, 3D printed according to the 1:1 scale of the molding tool design.



At present, team SKIDDI needs funding support to get SKIDDI on the road for next winter. In order to raise required funds, Sergio has just launched a Kickstarter campaign with the funding target of $10,000. Money raised from this campaign will cover the following expenses.



- Meet the significant molding tool costs

- Provide more beautiful colors

- Ongoing development of SKIDDI

- Continued patents and trademark protection

- Meet the most significant marketing costs to bring SKIDDI in sport equipments shops



The campaign will end on 21st of April.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1Bpqqdr



SKIDDI's official website is skiddi.co



