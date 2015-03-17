Bernd Zikulnig Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Complete the Development of Peacebucks Online Currency

Wiener Neustadt, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --Bernd Zikulnig is inviting all to be a part of his journey towards developing peacebucks, a revolutionary online currency. A former professional soldier, Bernd strongly believes that the financial interests of some large corporations are the primary reasons for most of the modern-day wars. He also feels that the value of the individual human life has diminished to a great extent in the present society. Bernd Zikulnig's idea behind developing peacebucks is to increase the financial worth of the common man all over the world.



Functionally speaking, peacebucks is an upcoming online currency that uses an independent payment system for global money transfer via internet. peacebucks Users will be able to pay online and via their mobile phones. Most importantly, this online currency is safe, fast, and easy to use. Every private user of peacebucks will automatically generate electronic money every month. More the number of registered users, the more will be the capital generated worldwide. As a result, the companies will also start accepting this new, online currency.



Through peacebucks, Bernd Zikulnig wants to combine the free market economy with the basic human rights. He is confident that peacebucks will not only provide additional free capital to the private users, but also offer a new sales option to the organizations.



The most noteworthy benefits for the private users are



-Free account.

-Receive 300 PBS every month.

-Paying with and sending PBS is free

-Receiving PBS costs just a few PBS



Bernd Zikulnig needs to raise $250,000 to meet all his expenses to complete this venture. He has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise this fund. Almost all the money received from Indiegogo will be spent on development and enhancement of the software adhering to the highest technology standards. A part of the raised funds will be used to arrange more workspace and equipment.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1L1Roml



The official website of peacebucks is http://www.peacebucks.com



About peacebucks

