Champion Oil to Participate in National Collector Car Appreciation Day

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD) will be celebrated this year on July 10, 2015. At the request of SEMA, this "holiday" has been marked each year since 2010 by a U.S. Senate Resolution recognizing that the collection and restoration of historic and classic cars is an important part of preserving the technological achievements and cultural heritage of the United States.



"Enthusiasts and car collectors will attend hundreds of events across the country," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. "We will again proudly partner with individuals, car clubs and businesses as they organize car cruises, club gatherings and other educational promoting the events raise awareness to automotive restoration and collection."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, commercial, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com