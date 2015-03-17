HR Virtuoso Company Announces New Partnership with Sonja McGill of Bell Nunnally

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --HR Virtuoso Company is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sonja McGill, Senior Counsel at Bell Nunnally & Martin, LLP.



The partnership will result in a series of employment law articles designed to assist in-house lawyers, HR professionals, and talent acquisition professionals.



"The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently updated guidelines for criminal background investigations, transgender employees, and treating pregnant employees the same as other employees similar in their ability or inability to work," says McGill. "This is important information that every employer in the United States needs to be aware of."



HR Virtuoso founder Liz D'Aloia agrees, noting "The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is constantly updating its rules and expectations for federal contractors. We want to make sure that our clients are aware and in compliance with these rapidly changing regulations."



D'Aloia and McGill recently published the first article in the series entitled, "Does it Really Matter if We Ban the Box?" The article explores whether ban the box laws truly assist convicted criminals who are seeking employment. The second article in the series, "Learn From Hillary: Keep Work and Personal Emails Separate" was read by over 67,000 LinkedIn members and was a top LinkedIn Pulse article for several days.



D'Aloia explains, "As we approach full employment in the US, employers are increasingly going to have to find innovative ways to source and recruit local candidates. We want to make sure employers understand the risk versus the reward of hiring someone with a criminal background. Employment law is an ever changing, fascinating area that impacts all of us. The article about Hillary Clinton's emails really struck a nerve with many of our readers since technology can make it difficult to separate work and personal email"



About HR Virtuoso Company

HR Virtuoso was founded in 2013. Based in Dallas-Ft. Worth, the company provides custom mobile recruiting software solutions for high volume hourly recruiting needs in the transportation, logistics, restaurant, hospitality, and call center industries. HR Virtuoso partners with companies to develop a short form employment application that is accessible on any mobile device. Simplicity is the key to our success; it only takes candidates minutes to apply for jobs.



About Our Founder, Liz D'Aloia

Liz D'Aloia began her career litigating freight claims in New York City. She's worked in a variety of legal and human resources role for a global office supplier. Liz served as a Senior Employment Counsel and as a VP of HR in the transportation, retail, and mortgage industries. Liz believes that companies with high volume hourly recruiting needs must have deep candidate pools. She developed HR Virtuoso to give employers the talent pools they need to make smart decisions and is committed ot making the system affordable for companies of all sizes.