FlipHTML5 Announced Upgraded PDF to Flipbook Service

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --It has long been the case that larger companies are able to offer a better customer experience due to having more money at their disposal for overhead expenses. Large firms tend to have better websites, better interactive capacity on their websites, and more of a usable web product because they have the ability to employ a web design or development team. Having an interactive eBook or multimedia catalog would have been impossible for a startup company not that long ago. Companies like FlipHMTL5 now provide a world class PDF to flipbook digital publishing platform that will enable the entrepreneur and fledgling author to produce products comparative to the titans like Amazon dot com.



FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that uses drop and drag technology to quickly create flip page ebooks, online catalogs, and digital magazines. Their latest spring release not only tightens up the current product but also augments its multimedia solutions to create a more complete and tech-forward digital publishing software. The free version of the software is well-suited for the self-publishing author and small business by allowing for the quick upload and creation of an online flip book from PDF file. Within minutes the PDF book can become a page turning, eye-catching eBook that lends a sense of legitimacy to the author or website. For those who want a multimedia flipping book or a complete shelf of interactive books to sell, there are several monthly packages that enable the user to add sound, video, and slide-shows to the product for less than $30 a month. With the monthly package, the retailer or online bookseller will not only be able to create eye-catching catalogs, receive a custom banner and homepage where their customers have access to the flipbooks, catalogs, or magazines and subscription services, but also promote them through social media devices, optimize them for search engines, and track activity through the FlipHTML5 analytics program.



"Basically we provide our customers with everything they need to be an instant online success," CEO Winston Zhang explains. "They have access to SEO products and services that will allow them to get ranked quickly and measure their key word success. That's nearly as important as anything we offer in the flipping software. After all, you can have the greatest product in the world but if no one sees it your business isn't going anywhere."



This spring businesses have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest releases in this incredible software package and make their online bookselling program or retail shop as dynamic as anything produced by a large firm at small firm prices.



For more details, visit http://fliphtml5.com/free-pdf-to-flipbook.php.