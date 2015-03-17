EaseUS Releases Data Recovery Wizard for Mac 9.0 with Powerful New Functions and the Supporting of 9 Languages

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --EaseUS Software, one of the world's leading data recovery solutions providers, today announces the release of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac 9.0 - the reliable & safe Mac data recovery software to recover deleted, formatted, inaccessible or lost data from Mac notebooks, Mac desktops, digital device and storage media easily!



What's new in Mac DRW version 9.0?



* New and intuitive user interface to ease the operation.



* Full support NTFS file system.



* Able to export and import scanning result to save time.



* Support Deutsch, Français, Español, Italiano, Português, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional).



* New algorithm makes the recovery faster.



* Fix some bugs.



With more than 10 years' experience in the data recovery field, EaseUS Software brings users safe and effective Mac data recovery software, which enables users to recover deleted, formatted, inaccessible or lost data from Mac computer, Mac-based hard drive, digital device or storage media etc. It's fully compatible with Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite), 10.9(Mavericks), 10.8 (Mountain Lion), 10.7 (Lion), 10.6 (Snow Leopard).



What can EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac do?



* Recover lost data due to accidental deleting (even you have emptied the trash) or improper Copy & Cut.



* Recover lost data due to formatting or 'Media/Drive is not formatted, would you like to format now?' etc.



* Recover lost data due to Mac OS X upgrade, OS crash, software crash, volume loss.



* Other reasons such as device can't be read, power-off, virus infection, reset etc.



"EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac 9.0 is a great improvement for Mac data recovery." Said Wan Jianhua, General Manager of EaseUS Software, "And we think we can recover everything you want!"



Pricing and Availability:



Data Recovery Wizard for Mac Free is available at:

http://www.easeus.com/mac-data-recovery-software/drw-mac-free.htm



Data Recovery Wizard for Mac is available at:

http://www.easeus.com/mac/mac-data-recovery/



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100,000,000 wonderful users in the world.



For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com



"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.