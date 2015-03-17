Independent Artist and Musical Innovator J'Da Prynce Seeks Funding to Finish His Second Album 'Heart vs. Head'

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --An independent artist, charismatic entertainer and musical innovator, J'Da Prynce is known for his vocal styles that have been compared to that of the "Last of the Great Soul Singers," Al Green. His fans love him for his electrifying presence on the stage. Many of them feel that J'Da Prynce's stage energy is similar or even equivalent to James Brown, "The Godfather of Soul".



For more than a decade, J'Da Prynce has been entertaining audiences across the U.S. and abroad with his own brand of music. At present, as part of a three-year contract with el-live Productions, he has been busy entertaining audiences from Singapore to Bangkok. At the same time, he is also busy working on his second studio album Heart vs. Head that is expected to be released in the summer of 2015.



Through his new CD project, Heart vs. Head, J'Da Prynce wants to share his present state in the journey of life. This album is a sincere attempt from the artist to present a musical portrait that deals with the internal battles people face virtually every day. J'Da Prynce honestly believes that the messages conveyed by this album are important and relevant in today's scenario.



Talking about his upcoming album, J'Da Prynce says, "My new album, Heart vs. Head will uplift spirits, heal past wounds and help others to find self-love and acceptance and ultimately love for humankind."



J'Da Prynce has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $100,000. This funding will help him pay for studio recording, mixing and mastering, photography and videography, graphic design, promotion, distribution, travel, merchandising, etc. Additionally, J'Da Prynce has committed to donating 10% of all funds raised from this campaign to CHRIS' KIDS Foundation (http://www.chriskids.org), which empowers children, youth and families in Atlanta to be self-sufficient contributing members of the community and reach their full potential.



This campaign will end on April 18, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1F8VVP8



J'Da Prynce's personal website is http://jdaprynce.com/



About J'Da Prynce

