Sligo, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- Infacta Ltd. has released GroupSurveys – a versatile and easy-to-use application for conducting online surveys. At group-surveys.com, you can create online surveys in minutes using custom designs and multiple question and answer types. A link to your survey can be placed in your website, blog or e-mail, making distribution simple and flexible.



GroupSurveys makes it easy to get the feedback that you need from your employees, customers and prospects. Responses to your questions can be monitored individually and in real-time for immediate insights into what your audience thinks. The application automatically generates clear and comprehensive reports for each survey conducted, making analysis for business decisions easy.



GroupSurveys is designed to make online communication more effective and affordable for everyone. By offering this powerful service on a pay-per-response model, group-surveys.com empowers small, medium and large businesses to compete successfully online.



GroupSurveys is available at http://www.group-surveys.com. For more information, contact Infacta Ltd., Unit 4, Sligo Airport Business Park, Strandhill, Co. Sligo, Ireland.



Phone: +353 71 9168520 Fax: +353 71 9168542 Email: info@infacta.com



About Infacta Ltd.:



At Infacta Ltd, we have been developing award-winning group email marketing software since 1996. Located in Ireland, our products and services are used in more than 130 countries around the world by individuals and industries of all types and sizes.



Our customer-centered approach to software development ensures that the focus stays on customer needs. With a unique product development process; a passionate, intelligent and dedicated team and a strong relationship with our customers; we are able to consistently deliver high-quality, practical and affordable online communications solutions for individuals, small-to-medium sized businesses, and large corporations around the world.



Infacta's GroupMail, GroupMetrics and GroupSurveys provide all the tools you need to effectively communicate with your audience online. We continually research, develop and adapt our products and services to meet the needs of our customers and yours. Communicate with us.



GroupSurveys, GroupMail and GroupMetrics are registered trademarks of Infacta Ltd.

