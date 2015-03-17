Snappii Releases Its OSHA Case Reporting App for iOS and Android Devices Worldwide

Rochester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --Rochester, NH Snappii, the leader in custom business mobile app development with the Snappii Mobility Platform, which enables the rapid design, creation and deployment of custom business mobile apps without writing any code, today announces that it has just released its brand new OSHA Case Reporting mobile app for iOS and Android devices.



OSHA Case Reporting app is designed for individuals to instantly report any violations of Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations right on the spot. Users can easily fill in the general form and email it to multiple recipients. All forms are being saved in the app and can be checked at any time. Utilizing mobile forms included in the app users can collect, email and share valuable inspection data, store it locally on device, access and edit it.



KEY FEATURES



OSHA Case Reporting mobile app allows specialists to:



- create and share PDF/Excel reports

- work offline and send captured data over when there is an Internet connection

- edit collected information

- eliminate paper use

- access data from multiple devices both smartphones and tablets



OSHA Case Reporting app can be 100% customized. Snappii has flexible form features to exactly match any requirement, collect date, time, locations, images, signatures and other necessary values and store them inside the app. Store the data in the cloud or integrate with existing back end systems. Snappii apps are created in days, not months on a codeless mobile app platform. Snappii already has 80+ live business apps in 28 industries available for download on Apple and Google Play stores and this number keeps growing.



All are welcome to try Snappii at no cost at https://www.snappii.com



About Snappii

Snappii is a unique mobile solution for businesses that offers both: a platform to create mobile business apps without programming in days, not months, and a wide selection of ready-made industry specific and general apps that can be downloaded from Apple and Google Play store at no cost. Over 20, 000 apps have already been built on Snappii, with customers range from the largest companies to medium and small organizations.



Learn more at https://www.snappii.com