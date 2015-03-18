Tojo Alex Starts Indiegogo Campaign for Letfilm, a Unique Online Platform for Movie Producers & Viewers

Bagshot, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2015 --Tojo Alex wants to create an online platform that will help movie producers connect with their prospective audiences throughout the world. There is no dearth of talented filmmakers and actors that are trying to come up with their projects in spite of a shoestring budget. Unfortunately, the box office race is always won by large Hollywood companies that have a massive marketing budget. Tojo Alex is confident about changing the scenario with Letfilm.com. This will be the ideal platform for directors, producers, and actors looking to promote, distribute and market their movies to a global audience. Through Letfilm, it is possible to release a movie in over one hundred and ninety six counties for no marketing cost at all.



Benefits of using Letfilm are



- Independent producers or content owners can upload the movie; decide price and availability in different countries.



- The movies will be protected by unique forensic water marking technology to trace and prevent the illegal copying and distribution.



- Content owners can start to earn instant money from their content and generate lifetime recurring income.



- The 'pre-order now' feature allows producers to upload the trailer, banner, and other information and start selling the movie instantly to potential buyers up to 2 months before the release date of the movie.



Producers using Letfilm can maximize their revenue by eliminating the use of all other channels. As a result, the customers can benefit from this reduced price. In the traditional film distribution scenario, only 30% to 40% of a movie's collection is received by the producers. Letfilm promises to create a win-win situation for both customers and producers by offering 75% of the collection to the producers.



The total funding requirement to complete the project with full functionality is not less than $200,000. However, Tojo Alex has set an initial goal of $10,000 to promote the website in Asian countries. His Indiegogo campaign will end on April16, 2015.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1HXO0DN



The official website of Letfilm is http://letfilm.com/



