Domain Media Secures Premium Domains 4G.COM, SENDING.COM, and KIDSWEAR.COM Under Exclusive Brokerage Contract

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --Domain Media, a multi-channel Internet media network and monetization company, is pleased to announce that it has been retained to exclusively broker several ultra-premium domains names, including 4G.com, Sending.Com, and Kidswear.com amongst others.



Ultra premium domains like 4G.com, Sending.com and Kidswear.com have proven time after time to greatly enhance a brand's image and online presence, increase consumer trust, and become identified as a category leader. Several major corporations that have already capitalized on the potential of premium domain names include Zappos (Clothes.com), Citigroup (Mortgage.com), Salesforce (Data.com), Toys R US (Toys.com), and many more.



"Having a leading category defining domain name is extremely valuable in today's Internet economy and helps build brand recognition and trust where competition online has greatly increased and marketing has become more dynamic. These domains truly represent large global industries that are easily memorable and create massive presence online," stated Chris Kern, President of Domain Media Corp.



Descriptive, category defining domain names like 4G.com, Sending.com and Kidswear.com have commanded several of the highest domain name sales in history. Previous sales of ultra-premium domain names include Loans.com ($3.0 million).com, Social.com ($2.6 million), Investing.com ($2.45 million), and Shop.com ($3.5 million), just to name a few.



Major corporations and emerging growth companies alike spend billions of dollars each year advertising and these one-of-a-kind domains are significant global branding assets that provide meaningful value both short and long term. As the use of the Internet continues to rapidly expand and with smartphones expected to reach 3 billion connected devices world-wide by 2020, more and more businesses and people will be turning to the Internet to search for the products and services that they need with the brands that they know and trust.



Market research shows:



- 97% of customers research online before buying

- 92% of customers contact a business immediately after searching

- 80% of search engine traffic goes to the top 3 organic results

- There are over 3 billion worldwide internet users

- Mobile phone internet user penetration is over 33% and expected to double within three years.



Premium domains such as 4G.com, Sending.com and Kidswear.com are short in length, easily spelled and provide instant global recognition – something that many companies often spend millions of dollars and years trying to create. These domains represent a unique opportunity for any discerning domain name investor or company looking to expand its presence world-wide.



Available exclusively through Domain Media, parties interested in 4G.com, Sending.com, Kidswear.com or other premium generic domains can contact Chris Kern, President of Domain Media at +1 866 602-4628 or chris[@]domainmediacorp.com.



About Domain Media Corp

Domain Media Corp is an integrated multi-channel Internet media and content marketing company that focuses on delivering world-class business solutions and connecting people with their passions, pursuits, and interests in specific targeted market verticals. The Company owns and operates website networks and a growing number of online communities that aggregate large markets while catering to specific audiences where people and businesses can connect, learn, and share. To learn more about the Company, please visit DomainMediaCorp.com.



