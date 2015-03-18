Mustafa Güngör Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce Blango, the Ultimate Wearable Blanket

Ghent, Belgium -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2015 --Mustafa Güngör has created an ultra-soft blanket that allows users to use their hands while walking around wearing it. The background of this project relates to one of Mustafa's friends that wanted a wearable blanket that is both warm and mobile. Unfortunately, there were no such products available in the market. This is the time when Mustafa Güngör decided to come up with his creation, the Blango wearable blanket.



While designing Blango, Mustafa has made sure that the hands are in usable condition while walking, and the blanket doesn't drop from the shoulder when the user leans forward. The feet of the users will also remain warm and cozy while using Blango. The manufacturer claims that with an easy to use button system, their product makes it amazingly easy to walk around. In order to keep the feet comfortable, Blango comes with a comfortable feet pocket. This feature will be particularly useful during the chilly winter days.



Blango wearable blankets are made of fleece fabric, a high-quality material that is both lightweight and breathable. This fabric is lighter compared to wool, and is a preferred alternative for people that experience an itchy reaction while wearing woolen garments. Blango is unisex, and comes in a single size that fits all. It will be available initially in three colors, and more will be introduced later.



Mustafa Güngör has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $49,000. This amount will be used to start the mass production of Blango Wearable Blanket. This campaign will end on April 27, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1xl3YBV



The official website of Blango is http://www.blangoblanket.com/



About Blango

Blango is the ultimate wearable blanket that allows users to stay warm and mobile. This is a super soft fleece blanket with loose sleeves and a feet pocket.