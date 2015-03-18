Easy to Use Page Flip PDF Software Was Launched by FlipHTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2015 --With the ever-dynamic boon of social media it has become imperative to challenge the competition head-on and therefore requires complete market penetration. In order for the business to flourish off-line, it is important to grab the market online and content comes to the rescue at this point. Companies and businesses are always in the process of upgrading their website using PDF documents, such as reports, newsletters, or other data.



With FlipHTML5, one can enjoy unlimited online and offline distributions with rich-media embedding option both for audio and video. It also comes with the added advantage of animation editor that is both interactive and community builder. With FlipHTML5, one can avail the opportunity to enjoy multiple platforms including: Windows, iOS, Android and Linux. With liberty to share digital publication online or off, one can target a larger group of demographic as opposed to segmented markets. With FlipHTML5, one can also share digital publications on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google+ increasing brand engagement and loyalty.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an easy-to-use and free of cost page flip PDF service that is available online for worldwide users. The convenience that FlipHTML5 offers is beyond approach offering more features than other services in the market.



If certain documents require customization, it can easily be carried out via over-a-dozen advanced features that are exclusive to FlipHTML5. With the ever-changing world of SEO, page flip PDF book is a lesser-known application that attracts search engine bots. Using page flip PDF books created by FlipHTML5, content can get indexed by major search engines including Google, Bing and Yahoo.



For additional information on the mentioned product, please visit: http://fliphtml5.com