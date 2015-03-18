Tara Vallin Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Complete the Development of Add-a-Handle

Piermont, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2015 --This project is about the development of Add-a-Handle, a highly practical and functional tool that can be used in thousands of situations to hold a wide array of objects. This light-weight tool has a weight similar to that of a stick of butter. As a result, it can be handled with ease even by people with Arthritis or many other health related concerns. Although it is light-weight, it is strong enough to hold up to thirty (30) pounds for the contractor, lineman or others, if needed.



The functional brilliance of Add-a-Handle can be attributed to its two adjustable Velcro Buckle Straps which allow users the freedom to carry, hook or hold different objects regardless of their shape. At present, Add-a-Handle is available in a standard strap size of eighteen (18) inches; however, other sizes will be offered very soon. To ensure user convenience, a handy magnet has been added at the top of the handle. This magnet is instrumental in securely holding objects such as wet paintbrushes, a can opener, 9-volt battery flashlight, putty knife, and many more.



Add-a-Handle was invented by Mike Payne. Now, a generation later, Tara (Payne) Vallin has taken over the mantle to let the world know about this useful tool. After testing the prototypes, she has worked with a design engineer to modify Add-a-Handle and start production. At present, she has plenty of tasks ahead, including:



-Securing a new Injection Mold Company preferably, local

-Creating a great following of people who want to see Add-a-Handle succeed

-Having her Indiegogo campaign go above and beyond the stated goal

-Gaining media coverage to get the word out

-Getting a Metal Mold made

-Casting high-quality products in the USA

-Begin selling Add-a-Handle via the company website and Amazon

-Acquiring purchase orders to get Add-a-Handle into brick 'n mortar stores



Tara's initial Indiegogo campaign's funding goal is $28,000. This funding will help her get the mold made after paying the Indiegogo fees. After the mold is made she can start production and continue in the right direction. This Indiegogo campaign will end on Friday May 15, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://igg.me/at/addahandle



The official website of Add-a-Handle is http://www.add-a-handle.com/



About Add-a-Handle

Add-a-Handle a highly practical and functional tool that can be used in thousands of situations to hold almost all types of objects. This light-weight tool has a size similar to that of a stick of butter. Its two adjustable Velcro Buckle Straps allow users the freedom to carry, hook or hold different objects regardless of their shape.