Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc. to Offer iWatch Preordering

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc. announced that it will offer customers the ability to pre-order the brand new Apple iWatch through its website.



The iWatch, which is to be released for sale on April 24, is a combination watch and smart device that functions with the iOS 8.2 operating system. The device, which will cost a starting price of $350 in the American market, connects with other Apple devices (like iPhones and iPads) to receive notifications and to connect with Siri. Pre-ordering begins April 10.



"The iWatch promises to be a huge new step forward in technology, and we at Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc. are proud to help usher it in with our distribution services," said Greg Kiselyuk, president of Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc.. "There has been a lot of buzz around the iWatch for months now, so we're excited to see this groundbreaking new product finally hit the market and to deliver it to our customers."



Perhaps one of the biggest benefits of the iWatch is that it essentially eliminates the need for people to constantly pull out their devices from their pockets or bags to check their notifications. The iWatch makes it easy for users to simply glance down at their notifications, or to see who is currently calling them. This, in turn, makes it easier to determine which notifications can and can't be ignored without ever having to pull your phone out of your pocket.



The iWatch also has a wide variety of apps available to control from its touchscreen, including iMessages, Calendar, Weather, Photos, Music, Mail and more. A major focus is on health and fitness, with the watch having the ability to track calories burned and various other activity metrics.



"We're anticipating a big demand for the iWatch, which makes it important for anyone who's interested in the product to place a pre-order as soon as possible with us at Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc.," said Kiselyuk. "Don't miss out on the release of the next big thing from Apple!"



About Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc.

Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc. purchases and sells a wide range of electronics and mobile devices, including smart phones, laptops, mobile tablets, cameras and general merchandise. The company staffs a dedicated and helpful sales team that works hard to meet the needs of its customers, which include small, medium and large businesses across various industries. The products Global Cellutions Distributors, Inc. provides includes brands like Microsoft, Sony, Apple, LG and GoPro, among many others.



The company is based in Burbank, California. To learn more about Global Cellutions Distributors Inc., visit http://globalcdistributors.com/