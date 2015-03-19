Vishal Dhir Looks to Start His New Online Entertainment Company with Funding Support from Indiegogo

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --Vishal Dhir is a seventeen years old graphics designer, an inspiring entrepreneur, videographer, technology geek, and football fanatic. He belongs to the rare breed of entrepreneurs that are determined not to use their parents' money to fulfill their dream. This is why Vishal has just started an Indiegogo campaign to pursue his dream. His target is to raise £62,000 for the creation of an online entertainment company.



Vishal's planned business would be focused primarily on the genres football, music, viral videos and gaming. His idea is to have a team behind him that will offer free video content to the public relating to football, music, viral, and gaming four times every week. He plans to collaborate with big names, and has KSIOlajideBT, TheSyndicateProject, F2Freestylers, Miniminter, Monstercat, Spinnin Records, and some other celebrities and businesses on his shortlist to become affiliated with. The business Vishal wants to run will be similar to the likes of Copa90, Vevo, Machinima, and some other brands.



The funding goal of £62,000 will be spent as mentioned below



- £30,000 to be spent on a collaborative work space for employees, employment funding, advertising, collaborations between top flight companies, website development, exclusive features from social media, graphic design and content.



- £32,000 to be spent on equipment for employees. This includes state of the art workstations, recording equipment such as cameras, drones and audio recording.



- £500 to be paid to the crowdfunding experts.



This project will continue to progress even if this funding is not received. However, in that case, Vishal would not be able to function as planned. This campaign will close on April 25, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/19whA86



Vishal's official E-Mail is: VishalDhir71@outlook.com



