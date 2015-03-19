Dr. Joel K. Kahn’s of DeadExecsBook.com founder of DrJoelKahn.com latest book Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses: The Ultimate Guide To Survive Your Career With A Healthy Heart went to #1 on Amazon in Under 24 Hrs using Mike Keonig’s Publish and Profit Program.
Joel Kahn, M.D., an "interpreventional" cardiologist, as he calls himself, has written a new book, Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses which includes a chapter on Imre Molnar, former provost of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. The irreverently named book has a serious point about the importance of heart health. Up to 90 percent of the 1 million heart attack deaths per year can be prevented by a number of heart-healthy strategies outlined in the book.
In this comprehensive new book Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses learn how:
*Cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes are preventable
*Routine Physicals and blood work are not enough to detect Heart disease
*Creating a healthy lifestyle is essential for everyone to do
*Learn how diet, exercise, proper sleep, and stress manage play key roles in prevention
*The importance of mindfulness for overall health, the mind - body connection.
"This book is a breath of fresh air especially coming from a cardiologist. Too many people in healthcare today ignore natural, diet, exercise techniques as unproven or "alternative". This couldn't be farther from the truth. In fact, Dr. Kahn goes over research that supports his diet and lifestyle advice for heart disease prevention.
One of the things I found most helpful reading this was the section on advanced cardiac markers (blood testing) that is not usually included in routine physicals. I know myself that more and more research is supporting the fact that routine physicals and blood work are just not enough to detect heart disease. Special tests like apo lipoprotein and hs-Crp can be really helpful and he explains why and how to get these tests.I also thought the section describing the benefits of sauna treatments was fascinating. That was one of a few new, unique recommendations he has.
Lastly, Unlike many medical books- this one is an easy read with quick actionable advice.
The world should support people like Dr. Kahn who supports the shift towards wellness rather than "illness" medicine." --Dr. Amy Shah amyshahmd.com
This must stop and stop right now. The good news is heart disease can be detected years before it becomes a problem, it is reversible once present, but even more important it is preventable with simple science based measures that you must know about. Too many successful career minded individuals die without any warning. Many had visits to their doctor and were assured they were healthy. Dead Execs explains how this happens and why it should never happen again. Heart attack prevention specialist Joel Kahn, M.D. is passionate about saving lives. He is determined to prevent 1,000,000 heart attacks, including yours. Dr. Kahn is helping people understand the facts about heart disease, how to get the heart check up your deserve to protect your career, and how to prevent our arteries from getting clogged. Cardiovascular disease (CV) is the number one killer in the Western world. But it doesn't need to be. The truth is that more than 75 percent of cases of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular disease events are preventable. You do not have the time for a heart attack but you must make time to read his book.
Similar leaders need to be evaluated by a heart attack prevention specialist with arterial imaging studies, advanced lab testing, and stress management education centered on healthy breathing and meditation.
Dr Joel Kahn states, "I was taught long ago that if you see people falling over a waterfall, it's your duty to jump in and help resuscitate and save them. A higher goal, however, is to keep people from falling over the waterfall in the first place. And this can be achieved through building fences and warning signs. This analogy fits particularly well with the current status of most heart attack and coronary heart disease treatments; we need to build a protective fence so no one is catapulted over the falls into an uncertain future.
It was for this reason that I recently gave a lecture titled "Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses" to a group of leading business leaders. I wanted to wake them up to their risk of heart disease and to minimize the chances that they would suffer this fate. But I also wanted to raise awareness among physicians about how even among those with boundless resources for wellness and care – and who appear to be taking advantage of at least some of these –it's easy to slip through the cracks. What kind of picture does this paint for those with less money, time, and access?"
So how can we stop one million heart attacks from ever happening? The power is in our hands. It will require only two steps. The first is a wider use of coronary artery calcium CT scanning, known as the "mammogram of the heart," around age 45 for men and 55 for women with no known heart issues and the second is the education found in the book Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses.
"The bottom-line for Heart Health. Amazing read! Dr. Joel Kahn's approach is clarifying, effective and poignant! This book provides practical, "bottom line" advice for executive heart health. His model for heart health is corporate wellness gold and should be implemented at every managed care and disease management organization in the country!" Ryan Liabenow ?Chief Operating Officer, Autism Centers of Michigan
About Dr. Kahn
Dr. Kahn is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, MI and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He is a graduate Summa Cum Laude of the University of Michigan School of Medicine. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition, mind body practices and heart attack prevention. He writes blogs for Huffingtonpost.com, MindBodyGreen, OneGreenPlanet, Aloha.com, and Forksoverknives.com. He also writes for Readers Digest Magazine as the Holistic Heart Doc and his first book, The Whole Heart Solution.
