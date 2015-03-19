Latest Flip Book Maker by FlipHTML5 Introduces Innovative Managing of PDF Documents

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, based In Hong Kong, is the pioneer in developing digital publishing software. As proud developers of a range of e-publishing software, FlipHTML5 offers customized solutions for both self-regulating and corporate publishers. FlipHTML5's, HTML5 based flip book maker emerged with basic features a few years ago and gained rapid progress in technology and form over the years. Currently FlipHTML5 flip book maker has turned out to be the trend of future digital flipbook software.



FlipHTML5 recently launched the latest flip book maker 2.7.0 for its worldwide users. The latest version is upgraded to offer many new features, which increases the ease of use to its viewers. With the new features within flip book maker, readers have the ability to manage their online content, especially PDF documents, with much ease. The amazing advanced flip book maker enables the readers to convert almost all PDF documents into flipbooks. This includes PDF catalogs, PDF brochures, PDF reports and many more. Most often internet surfers avoid viewing PDF documents due to the hassle of downloading, but with flipbook maker 2.7.0, readers no longer need to download any PDF file. One can simply open any PDF document via flip book and read through freely. Readers can gain an idea on the new flipbook maker by visiting Showcase where a number of classic PDF to flipbook examples are stored for reference.



About FlipHTML5

The HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform is developed through thorough research and is upgraded frequently to keep up with the speedy advancements of technology. Therefore, equipped with the latest technology and knowledge, the flipHTML5 software deems extremely useful for publishers in all industries. Further due to the flexible and user friendly features of the software, flipHTML5 products have become an essential part in the lives of readers. The product range of flipHTML5 consists of digital website content, online user manuals, digital annual reports, flipping e-magazines, flip PowerPoint presentations, flip slide photo album and many more.



As a key product of flipHTML5, flip book maker provides the digitally tempted readers with a truly realistic digital flip book. Use the latest flip book maker 2.7.0 and convert PDF to flip book in minutes.



To gather further details on this premium digital publishing software Visit http://fliphtml5.com/