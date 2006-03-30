Signum Digital Kanban Reduces Number of Replenishment Transactions

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2006 -- Signum is Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) flagship digital kanban automation solution, which streamlines replenishment and enables collaborative communication throughout the supply chain. Signum integrates inventory barcode scanners with an easy-to-use desktop interface. Manufacturers can automatically issue replenishment signals to suppliers at the point of use. Built-in monitoring, customizable alerts and control features ensure that inventory levels are properly maintained. According to Matthew Marotta, founder of Datacraft Solutions, “The result is a dramatic increase in visibility and control, adding up to a significant reduction in the number of required replenishment transactions.”



Digital kanban aligns inventory levels with actual consumption; a signal is sent to produce and deliver a new shipment when material is consumed. These signals are tracked through the replenishment cycle and bring extraordinary visibility to suppliers and buyers. Working seamlessly with existing visual board systems, Datacraft Solutions’ Digital Kanban solution allows individual cells or entire supply chains to realize an immediate and dramatic return from an extremely small process automation investment, by vastly reducing the management time and information gathering required to monitor, update and transmit card-based replenishment needs.



According to Marotta, “As digital kanban solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry we are able to draw on the insights and experiences of our clients to enhance the functionality of offerings. We are, in effect, applying the lessons of continuous improvement to our own platform, optimizing Signum and Curator to make Digital Kanban implementation more efficient and effective.”



