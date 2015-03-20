SAARC Academia's Anthropologist Dr. Bareera N.B. Censures Pakistani Government's Counter-Terror Measures in Perspectives of the Recent Lahore Church's Tragedy

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2015 --The SAARC region's Conjoint Academic Commission has declared the deadliest terror-incident of Lahore Church, an austerely grim "ethno-indigenous tragedy" on the face of Pakistan's perpetuating ethnic, ancestral and autochthonous predicament, that is now progressively transfiguring towards a racial crisis.



The conjoint commission's chair Dr. Bareera N. B., and co-chair Professor Emeritus Dr. Zaki hold stout apprehensions and uncertainties over Pakistan's dogmata to control over the country's present-day-situation.



"We have to make deep deliberations on the critical point that, the more the operations are widening, the more the terrorism is spreading", say SAARC academia's experts.



"There exists a huge difference in 'situational handling' and 'pursuing for a principal resolve', she maintains. The present measures might be enough to tackle the insurgency, which is the resultant factor, however, to address the menaces of terrorism, is not that simple", asserts the commission's chair Dr. Bareera N. B., who is a post-doc anthropological academic in peace-conflict studies, and an external assessor of peace and counter-terrorism studies at NPA.



"As per the repetitive and sequential occurrences of the panic outbreaks, especially of the Peshawar school and the Lahore Church--the two key terror-incidents' contextual backgrounds, it is starkly clear that none of them was of a non-antedated in the very structure as well as the nature", analytically opine and comment the experts.



"On the very accounts of its multi-factorial causalities, homogeneous plans must be formed up, not only in the operational stratagems but also to ignite an entire conceptual shift", put forward professor emeritus Dr. Zaki and Dr. Bareera.



The monotonous and tedious terminal incidents are leaving Pakistan and the Pakistanis as a menace-prone nation and peril- susceptible territory, and by now we have no choice other than to make deep deliberations on the critical issue, not only from the operational vantages, but necessarily and principally, from the academic perspective too." maintains Dr. Bareera N.B.



The present scenario requires a grand reconciliation at all levels. The integrated cognoscenti connoisseurs of nation; the military establishment, the government, the civil society, the academia, that judiciary, all have to add into, what they are capable to. The academia holds in its capacity, an integral part and a pivoting role to play, since the literati-cognoscente remains a mainstay and the core-constituent, not within the means to be avoidable in any collective enterprise of national interest, establishes the commission.



"The prevailing terrorism is a complete mindset rather than certain occurrences, and henceforth needs to be addressed in a totalistic perspective rather than the segmented operational approach", state the academics.



"It appears strange as well as sad that the day when this brutality was on its befell, instead of manifesting sympathy towards the victimized minority, masses of public, communal as well as innumerable individual Pakistanis were celebrating the national cricket team's triumph over Ireland. Such is the moral decline and social apathy of public, institutions as well as the media", mention SAARC academics.



A conjoint academic commission was formed up by Pakistani academicians working in different institutions around the globe, to ponder scholastic contemplations on the issue under focus; i.e. 'counter-terrorism' in academic perspectives. The commission designated by the constituency, is dedicatedly envisaging to draw enticement-proposition outlines concerning the challenging assignment and task on hands. A nine members academics committee is overviewing the propositional outcomes of National Security Plan of Action for its pertinence, in order to make germane recommendations thereupon.



The year-2015 was proclaimed as the 'SAARC Academia Year of Peace' through a resolution, by a unanimous concurrence-accord of SAARC region academicians, associated with peace related and socio-ethnic studies.