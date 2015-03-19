RateSetter, Funding Circle and Bought by Many Take Top Gongs at Fintech Innovation Awards 2015

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --The Fintech Innovation Awards celebrate the highest achievements from the global financial and payments technology industries, honouring the teams and individuals blazing a trail within the sector. on 18th March, 2015 BBC radio commentator Julia Streets hosted more than 400 industry leaders for a gala dinner and awards reception sponsored by TreasuryXpress, Yodlee Interactive, Investec, Bright Bridge Ventures and WEX at The Brewery, London.



Dan Cobley, founding CEO of Fintech incubator Brightbridge Ventures, and Sir Clive Woodward, the head coach who led England to Rugby World Cup glory in Australia in 2003, delivered keynote addresses. Fintech thought leader Andrew Vorster also spoke.



The night's winners were determined by a judging panel of seven industry experts, whose verdicts were combined with the results of a public vote.



Bought by Many, a members-only service which helps communities or groups buy insurance on better terms than they could access alone, took home the award for Fintech Innovation of the Year.



Steven Mendel, CEO and co-founder of Bought by Many, said: "We're very excited — this was completely unexpected. Having industry recognition in front of our peers is great for our company, and there's a roomful of people out there that we're delighted know who we are."



Rhydian Lewis, CEO of RateSetter, took home Fintech Leader of the Year, the top award for an individual.



Lewis said: "We're very honoured. Fintech is the most exciting community in business right now. Next year's room will definitely be bigger."



Other winners included Nutmeg and BarclayCard bPay, which took home awards for Fintech Startup and Early Stage Company and Contactless Payments Initiative of the Year, respectively.



Funding Circle, RBS and Santander were honoured for their signposting agreement, which sees the two major banks signposting small and medium-sized businesses in search of funding to the peer-to-peer lending platform. The organisations shared the award for Fintech Deal of the Year.



For a complete list of winners, see below.



For more information contact Karolina Daniuk at 020 8080 9365 or Karolina.Daniuk@contentive.com.



Fintech Innovation Award 2015 Winners



Fintech Innovation of the Year: Bought by Many

Fintech Leader of the Year: Rhydian Lewis, RateSetter

Fintech Start-Up And Early Stage Company: Nutmeg

Alternative Finance Debt Funder: British Business Bank Investments

Mobile Commerce & Banking: Yoyo

Mobile Point-of-Sale: Handpoint

Data Solutions: Inetco

Risk Management System: SafeCharge

Treasury Management System: Bellin

Project Team: Fiserv

Fintech Deal of the Year: Funding Circle, RBS and Santander

Fintech Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year: Design Studio for Nutmeg – 'Investing without the Bankers"

Contactless Payment Initiative: BarclayCard bPay

Mobile Wallets: Cashcloud

Asset Management System: SimCorp

Anti-Fraud/Security Initiative: Jumio

Trading System: AxeTrading

Emerging Markets: Panamax (for MobiFin)