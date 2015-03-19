4PSA Joins Dell Technology Partner Program

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --4PSA, a technology leader in cloud communications software, today announced it has become a certified technology partner in Dell's Technology Partner Program. By certifying VoipNow on Dell PowerEdge servers, including the Dell PowerEdge R630, R730 and the PowerEdge FX2 with FC630 compute nodes, 4PSA helps service providers deliver stable and efficient business communication services to their customers.



VoipNow is the Unified Communications platform that enables a whole range of usage scenarios, from offering plain telephony to SMBs and residential users, all the way to enterprise telephony, hosted PBX, business BYOD, video, presence, instant messaging, mobility, conferencing, and contact center services.



VoipNow and Dell can easily serve millions of end-users, from single server to high-performance distributed deployment. As a certified Dell technology partner, 4PSA can now deliver a hands-on bundled service that can be rapidly adopted by SMBs, enterprises, and service providers that offer a wide range of hosted services such as enterprise PBX, Unified Communications, BYOD, and contact center.



"This collaboration will simplify customers' deployments by providing recommended Dell hardware configurations that have been tested to maximize VoipNow's distributed infrastructure. Many 4PSA partners have been using Dell equipment for a long time, so we believe that VoipNow on Dell servers is a recipe for success," said Elena Carstoiu, 4PSA's COO.



More than 10,000 providers trust 4PSA's award-winning platform VoipNow for delivering cloud services to SMBs, medium and large organizations. The platform is designed for building high-performance cloud services - it comes with rapid set-up and deployment, a comprehensive set of features, integrated charging and billing engine, and competitive pay-as-you-grow pricing.



For more information on the VoipNow solution, please visit this presentation.



About Dell Technology Partner Program

The Dell Technology Partner Program helps Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Independent Hardware Vendors (IHVs) and Solution Providers build innovative and highly competitive solutions using Dell platforms. The program provides a global platform for engagement and access to Dell training, tools and expertise to help technology partners deliver value to their customers. More information can be found at www.dell.com/technologypartner.



About 4PSA

4PSA accelerates communication and team collaboration. For 10+ years, we have been engineering technology that enables service providers to deliver cloud services to SMBs and large organizations - automation, enterprise PBX, voice, video, instant messaging, and mobility. We care for more than 10,000 brilliant partners who help businesses around the world take control of their communication channels.



VoipNow is the most technically advanced Unified Communications platform for service providers. It comes with rapid set-up and deployment, a comprehensive set of features, integrated charging and billing engine, and competitive pay-as-you-grow pricing - even when deployed on partner premises. VoipNow Mobile, its mobile client, replaces desktop phones and brings manageable and secure BYOD.



For more information, please visit www.4PSA.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/4PSA.