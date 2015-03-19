Songwriter and Entertainer Rachel Stacy Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Release Her New Album FULL CIRCLE

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --Rachel Stacy has been a musician, songwriter and entertainer since she came out of the womb, but has been fortunate to have a career in music for the last ten years. She attributes this success to her fans and followers. She loves and continues to work hard in order to create more and more top notch music for these music lovers. Rachel's new album "FULL CIRCLE" has just been completed, and she is ready to unveil it to the world.



"FULL CIRCLE" is the third studio album created by Rachel Stacy and it offers a taste of every possible musical style. Three singles from this album were released previously, and Rachel has ambitious plans to release more radio singles from this album. She proudly informs that her upcoming album features the sounds of Grammy award winning producers Beau Hill and Lloyd Maines. She is also thankful to producer Geoff Rockwell for taking this album to a whole new level.



"FULL CIRCLE" is a very special album for Rachel because it represents many difficult, life changing experiences she went through while recording this album. The album's production was funded by Dr. Mike Thomas, DDS and family. Rachel is extremely grateful to the entire Thomas family for their love and support. The album was completed at Wavelight Studios in Fort Worth, a studio owned by guitar player Larry Dillon.



At present, Rachel Stacy is trying to reach out to music lovers all over the world with her new album. She has been through this process in the past while working for different labels and corporations. Now, as an independent artist, she needs funding support to repeat the same success with "FULL CIRCLE."



Though Rachel has set a Kickstarter funding goal of $70,000, she requires $150,000 to promote and market her album in the best possible way. The different areas where she intends to spend the raised funds include social media, radio/media promotions, radio tour/tour support, video production, duplication, merchandise, publicity campaigns, and unforeseen expenses. Once on sale, Rachel plans to donate a portion of sales to Brendan's Wish to raise awareness for Histiocytosis, an often-overlooked illness that can afflict children in terrible ways.



Any funds raised over and above the funding goal will be spent to release FULL CIRCLE to an even larger market. This project will only be funded if at least $70,000 is pledged by April 16, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1ABSivC



Rachel Stacy's website is http://www.rachelstacy.com/



About Rachel Stacy

Rachel Stacy is a true songwriter and entertainer with a "never give up attitude." She has been seen and heard all over the globe with her several albums. Rachel is all set to release her next album, Full Circle, along with her eighth single to the radio market.