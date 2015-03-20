MAGIC: Five Keys to Unlock the Power of Employee Engagement Wins Axiom Business Book Award

Springville, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2015 --Axiom Business Book Awards has selected MAGIC: Five Keys to Unlock the Power of Employee Engagement, as a Silver Medalist in the operations management/lean/continuous improvement category for their 2015 awards.



"It's an honor to receive the recognition and be in the company of some of the best business books released this past year. It's a testament to the hard work organizations are doing to create an engaging environment where workers can thrive and succeed," said Tracy Maylett, DecisionWise CEO and coauthor.



In August of 2007, Jenkins Group launched the Axiom Awards, "designed to honor the year's best business books and their authors and publishers." Now, eight years and 3,000 entries later, Axiom announced the winners of the eighth annual, 2015 Axiom Business Book Awards, honoring the year's best business books, their authors, and publishers.



The Axiom Business Book Awards are intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary business books and their creators, with the understanding that business people are an information-hungry segment of the population, eager to learn about great new books that will inspire them and help them improve their careers and businesses.



About MAGIC

MAGIC is a five-part approach to making organizations stronger, more profitable and better places to work. The book introduces the five MAGIC keys of employee engagement—Meaning, Autonomy, Growth, Impact and Connection—and shows how leaders can help employees achieve higher levels of engagement, as well as how employees can be more successful by taking ownership for their own MAGIC.



"We're passionate about helping organizations create change and increase employee engagement. This is what the book is all about. It feels fantastic to put a lot of research and experience into print and see it be recognized as a value to the business world," said Paul Warner, DecisionWise Global Employee Engagement Architect and coauthor.



Published by Greenleaf Book Group, MAGIC: Five Keys to Unlock the Power of Employee Engagement was released October 21, 2014 on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major booksellers.



About DecisionWise

DecisionWise is a management consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. With offices in the United States and The Netherlands, DecisionWise operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages.