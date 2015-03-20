StockRing Has Just 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2015 --The Biotech sector has had a very nice run over the past couple of years. Increased demand for new drugs has been very solid. However, development of new drugs is a difficult and slow process, and although Biotech growth remains solid, the blockbuster drugs cannot be duplicated every year. A new report from StockRing focuses in on just five stocks for clients to buy now. StockRing team is focused on growth in areas like new drugs manufacturing, which they addressed specifically in the new report. They feel that the industry move to faster drug development may be a huge boost to the sector and, more importantly, to sales. The five stocks currently rated at Buy from StockRing in the Biotech arena are: Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ: is DYAX), Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR), Targacept Inc. (NASDAQ: TRGT), Biogen Idec . (NASDAQ: BIIB) and China Biologic Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO).



The first Biotech stock we recommend to buy is DYAX. Dyax Corp-a biopharmaceutical company- hit a new 52-week high yesterday, reaching a peak of $18.07 after opening at $17.48. Hitting a new 52-week high is a notable milestone for any company and this would greatly improve DYAX profits.



The next Biotech stock we recommend is ESPR. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. saw its shares rise over 29% on the day. This is due to the positive top-line results from ETC-1002-009, a Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ETC-1002 (bempedoic acid) in comparison to placebo in patients with hypercholesterolemia on stable statin therapy. This would definitely increase ESPR profits.



We also recommend TRGT. Targacept Inc. plans to merge with Catalyst Biosciences Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company based in San Francisco. The combined company will operate under the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. This new movement will boost the financial capacity of Targacept inc. The result will be a definite increase of TRGT profits.



Our next recommendation is BIIB. We heard about a Promising Biogen research on Alzheimer's expected Friday from biotech Biogen Idec. It is about an experimental drug targeted at Alzheimer's. The company already said in early December about drug and Biogen's share price has increased significantly since then. This even will definitely boost the BIIB profits more than ever.



Lastly we recommend CBPO which represents China Biologic Products, Inc. which is one of the largest non-state-owned fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical companies in China. CBPO stocks had a phenomenal day in the stock market recently, with its shares touching a new yearly high of $84.97. This is on-going and we expect a great improvement of CBPO profits in the near future.



While the StockRing team is somewhat cautious on the Biotech outlook for the rest of 2015, they, like many, are reasonably positive on the long¬term prospects for the industry and the top companies. With that in mind, these stocks are still more appropriate for aggressive growth portfolios.



About StockRing, Inc

Stockring, Inc is an early stage Start-up incorporated just in January of 2015 in Irvine, CA. StockRing develops search engines for the stock market to help users to find great stocks to buy and profit from the stock market trading. The company already has a product - an iPhone App called "Buy-Sell-Hold Stocks" – and a website http://www.StockRing.com. In both places users can find great stocks to buy on the stock market and see opinions of other users of the app.



Related Sites:

StockRing Web Site: StockRing.com

StockRing iPhone App: "Buy-Sell-Hold+ Stocks"

StockRing Blog - MyStocks.org

StockRing Phone Support: 800-656-4210