Miracle Drywash Receives Endorsement from South East Water

A brand new way of cleaning the car, motorbike, caravan, boat or any painted surface has just received a product endorsement from South East Water. Called Miracle Drywash, it is set to revolutionise the way people wash and polish their cars due to its low price, ease and speed of use, and one other major factor - it requires no water. It is a totally waterless carwash and polish solution. Now there's no need for a hosepipe, a bucket or any other equipment and neither will you get drenched in the process. It also means a huge saving to Britain's water supply.



“Miracle Drywash appears an ideal addition to our comprehensive selection of water efficient products that we offer to our customers, as it fits well with the ongoing water efficiency message we strive to communicate to water customers across the south east of England.



“South East Water is pleased to endorse Miracle Drywash for its water efficiency properties. We hope that this product becomes a great success in helping to drive home the message for the need for more sustainable use of water in people’s homes and gardens,” says Neil Tomlinson, Director of Innovation and Growth, South East Water.



SJ Khebbal, co-founder and managing director of SJK Products Ltd that produces and distributes Miracle Drywash explains: “The UK is currently suffering from severe water shortages where some parts of Kent and Sussex are experiencing the driest period since 1933. The Environment Agency has warned that there could be serious consequences with hosepipe and sprinkler bans continuing to help manage supplies, so we are happy to be doing our bit for the environment to ease the situation.



“We are very proud that South East Water, known for their innovative and forward-thinking approach, has recognised the water-saving properties of Miracle Drywash. I am especially grateful to Adam Holland, Marketing Executive of South East Water, for believing in the product and for recognising the impact it will have on the UK’s water consumption.”



“It has been estimated that, on average, a hand car wash uses 150-180 litres of water. I don’t need to do the maths for you. You can see the huge savings possible with Miracle Drywash as it needs no water yet provides great results.”



The product is extremely easy to use – it is essentially spray on, wipe off and it simply lifts dirt from the surface being washed, leaving a polished finish. It allows cars to be washed and polished anywhere, particularly where there is no access to water e.g. in the middle of a field such as a caravan site; inside your own garage, particularly when it’s freezing outside, or in the car showroom. All that’s needed is a bottle of Miracle Drywash and two soft cloths. It is also cheaper than water-based car washing with a 500ml bottle, that gives up to 7 washes on a family-sized car, priced at only £9.99, which works out to be only £1.43 per wash. Needless to say, without hosepipes, buckets and Wellington boots, it also saves time. An average family car can be washed and polished in less than 35 minutes.



“Another problem associated with traditional water-based car washing is the harm to the environment with detergents - more specifically surfactants – being washed down the drain. I find that people are unaware that street drains flow directly into their nearest river, so the detergents from washing their car could harm wildlife. I’m pleased to say that Miracle Drywash does not harm the environment at all,” states Khebbal.



Miracle Drywash cleans the surface of the car without scratching because it lifts the dirt and grit from the surface as it dries, and suspends it within the specially formulated and unique compound, so that it does not come into contact with the bodywork again. It is then simply polished off. It can effortlessly remove road grime, tar, bird droppings and even tree sap.



The product is available from a growing range of stockists throughout the UK or can be purchased from the company’s online shop at http://www.miracledrywash.com/purchase.php or can be ordered by freephone on 0800 881 8062.



South East Water will be promoting Miracle Drywash via their customer newsletter and website – http://www.southeastwater.co.uk. More UK water companies are expected to follow suit in due course.



SJK Products has the purpose of making the lives of its customers easier while offering quality and value for money with their innovative products such as Miracle Drywash. They strictly control the quality of each bottle of Miracle Drywash and always seek to improve the quality of their products, working with their suppliers and customers, to achieve their quality goals.



