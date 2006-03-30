Dr. Philpott Brings 30+ Years Experience to aPriori Technologies

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2006 -- Michael Philpott, Ph.D. is co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with aPriori Technologies, based in Concord, MA. aPriori (www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry.



With over thirty years of design and manufacturing experience in industry and academia, and over fifty related publications, Dr. Philpott is one of the world's foremost authorities in the areas of Design-to-Cost, Design-for-Manufacture, and Design-for-Assembly. He directed the research on process cost modeling and the development of the aPriori software at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) since 1993. Prior to aPriori, Dr. Philpott was an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at UIUC and the Director of the Concurrent Design and Manufacture for the UIUC. Before UIUC, Dr. Philpott started the design-for-manufacturing program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and also taught at Cranfield Institute of Technology. Earlier in his career, Dr. Philpott spent twelve years as a design and manufacturing engineer in the British automotive and machine tool industry working at Land Rover, Jaguar, Moulins, and British Leyland. Dr. Philpott has a Ph.D. and MS in Manufacturing from Cranfield Institute of Technology (U.K.).



aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



