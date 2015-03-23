Smile Concepts of Scottsdale Gives Back During National Children's Dental Health Month

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --For Smile Concepts, a Scottsdale dental office, it was a chance to give back to the children in the community. The Smile Concepts team donated their time and talent, demonstrating to elementary aged children the importance of dental health and hygiene.



Dr. Robert Rouhani and his team visited Sequoya Elementary School in Scottsdale to speak to Kindergarten and first grade classes. Their presentation emphasized the need for each child to commit to a lifelong focus on their dental health.



Learning the proper way to brush and floss at a young age along with regularly scheduled dental visits are vital in building good dental hygiene habits.



The presentation also includes important information on food and drink that support dental health as well as goodie bags with toothbrushes and floss.



