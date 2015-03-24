Mod Girl Marketing Prepares Businesses for 'Mobilegeddon' Google Algorithm Change

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --At the end of February, Google executives made a big announcement about the next algorithm change that will affect search engine rankings starting on April 21st. "We will be expanding our use of mobile-friendliness as a ranking signal," Google announced, adding: "This change will affect mobile searches in all languages worldwide and will have a significant impact in our search results." In other words, a business that does not have a dedicated mobile site, mobile app, or mobile-responsive web design will lose its current ranking, potentially falling to virtual obscurity.



In a recent blog post titled, "Mobilegeddon: Is Your Business Ready?", Mod Girl Marketing provides the following tips to prepare for the Google algorithm change:



- Read Google's mobile usability reports.

- Use the Google mobile-friendly testing tool.

- Gather tips from Google's mobile guidelines.

- Get apps indexed.

- Contact a digital marketing company specializing in mobile web design.



The blog, found at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/mobilegeddon-near-business-ready/, provides links to these resources and goes into greater detail on the pros and cons of choosing to create a new mobile site vs. re-designing a current website to be fully responsive.



"While new mobile sites are quicker and cheaper to implement, most of our clients opt for a website re-design," explains Mandy McEwen, founder of Mod Girl Marketing. She explains that Google itself has recommended responsive web design as the preferred configuration to achieve the best search engine rankings because there are fewer errors and people generally prefer it. "The algorithm change is a great opportunity to assess your brand's competitiveness and get a fresh, modern web design that truly represents your business," Mandy adds.



Mod Girl Marketing is a national, full-service digital marketing firm with nearly a decade of experience in SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, web design, brand-building, and consulting. They stand apart from their competition by having a wide variety of specialists on hand and their unique boutique culture allows for specialized attention. Custom packages are created for each individual client who receives first-class treatment.



"We're not a mill," clarifies Mandy McEwen. "We work closely with your team and market tirelessly for your business as if it's our own, which is something you won't find with huge marketing agencies that apply the same basic template to every company they serve."



From now until April 21st, Mod Girl Marketing is offering a "Mobilegeddon Special." Any business that hires the company to build a new mobile site or re-design an existing website will receive a free digital marketing strategy plan.



The strategy (valued at $1500) includes:



- Keyword research

- Competitive analysis

- SEO recommendations

- Cross-channel marketing opportunities



From there, businesses may choose to implement the changes themselves or hire Mod Girl Marketing to help.



"The impact of this update is going to be huge," says Mandy McEwen. "Businesses who are not prepared are going to see a dramatic change in their search engine positioning. The 'Mobilegeddon' moniker fits because it really does feel like the world is ending when your business enjoys first page results for competitive search terms for years – and literally, overnight, everything you've worked for is gone and people can no longer find you online."



Businesses who may be interested in working with a boutique marketing firm like Mod Girl Marketing can find before-and-after mobile website designs at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/web-design-before-and-after-makeovers/ and are invited to contact Mandy McEwen directly at 800-388-7732 for more information.



