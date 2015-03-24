The Nester Iris Tablet Better Than the Ipad Air 2

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --Nester Iris Team Redesigns Android



Nester Inc and founder Edwin St Jean are pleased to announce the release of the Nester Iris, an example of the culture and philosophy of the New York-based start-up company. The firm participated in an Indiegogo campaign. The team at Nester is determined to outdo giant rivals such as the Ipad Air 2 or Galaxy tab 4 in sales. They will do so by offering high quality at an unbelievable price.



The company is not relying upon giant advertising budgets and public offerings on the stock markets. Instead, it found a way to make the Android tablet better and more functional for users. The Android was redesigned and given a flat UI design which has not been seen on any other Android tablet. To date, Androids have all had the same basic UI design which can become boring quickly.



According to a spokesperson for Nester, "The system feels a little bit like Action Launcher 3 with Windows 8 tiles, but it isn't. What you can find on the desktop menu are not tiles but active apps, which means apps that are opened without having to use the full screen mode. This is pretty neat, considering the fact that you can be chatting with someone watching a movie and keeping an eye on the stock market at the same time".



He continues, "When it comes to projects, the Nester Iris was just a debut--a foretaste of what is to come. We have countless projects that will shake this world when we release them. Just hold tight, because we're just warming up. The best has not yet landed on paper. Get ready to be amazed in a whole new way.



About Nester USA

Nester USA offers a budget-friendly redesign of Android with features not found in competitors. The company is a forward-thinking team of dreamers, thinkers and movers who are certain that more can be brought to this world than just products targeting profits.



Learn more about the product and the innovative company by paying a visit to the website at https://www.nesterusa.com today. Members of the press and others who have further questions about the contents of this press release are encouraged to contact Edwin St Jean at the location provided below.



Company Name: Nester Inc

Email: contact@nesterusa.com

Website: https://www.nesterusa.com