Mike Saunders at Marketing Huddle Releases Latest Book Published on Amazon. CA-TA-SA System: The 1-Page Copyrighted Marketing Strategy for Small Business Owners

Arvada, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --The copyrighted system "CA-TA-SA©" relating to the 3-box coaching system created by Mike Saunders, MBA, is a fusion of Competitive Advantage, Target Audience and Strategic Alliances. This strategy is enhanced by the R4 Framework. Optimizing any of the 4R's of: Reputation, Reach, Resell and Referral can produce 25% in annual business growth, but maximizing all 4 provides a compounding effect.



This book provides the easy formula in an MBA-level marketing strategy for your business, where all of your marketing resonates powerfully with your target audience so that they fully understand why you are the obvious choice!



Buy CA-TA-SA© System on Amazon.



About Mike Saunders

Mike Saunders holds an MBA in Marketing and serves the small and medium-sized business market. In addition to coaching and consulting clients in his Digital Marketing Agency, Marketing Huddle, he teaches Marketing Strategy as an Adjunct Marketing Professor at several Universities.



As a Brand Optimization Expert, he delivers a powerful blend of academic strategy, cutting-edge tactics with precise execution which helps small business owners expand their brand and get found online.