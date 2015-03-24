Marketing Huddle, LLC

Mike Saunders at Marketing Huddle Releases Latest Book Published on Amazon. CA-TA-SA System: The 1-Page Copyrighted Marketing Strategy for Small Business Owners

Discover the Formula that the Most Successful Small Business Owners Use to Fuel Growth and Outperform the Competition. Small business owners will learn 7 strategies to dominate their market & ensure 25 percent growth in their business in the next 12 months.

 

Arvada, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --The copyrighted system "CA-TA-SA©" relating to the 3-box coaching system created by Mike Saunders, MBA, is a fusion of Competitive Advantage, Target Audience and Strategic Alliances. This strategy is enhanced by the R4 Framework. Optimizing any of the 4R's of: Reputation, Reach, Resell and Referral can produce 25% in annual business growth, but maximizing all 4 provides a compounding effect.

This book provides the easy formula in an MBA-level marketing strategy for your business, where all of your marketing resonates powerfully with your target audience so that they fully understand why you are the obvious choice!

About Mike Saunders
Mike Saunders holds an MBA in Marketing and serves the small and medium-sized business market. In addition to coaching and consulting clients in his Digital Marketing Agency, Marketing Huddle, he teaches Marketing Strategy as an Adjunct Marketing Professor at several Universities.

As a Brand Optimization Expert, he delivers a powerful blend of academic strategy, cutting-edge tactics with precise execution which helps small business owners expand their brand and get found online.

