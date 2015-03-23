Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --Ragsdale attempted to complete it in 2013, however the grueling race proved to be exceedingly demanding, both mentally and physically. On day seven, half way to the finish line, Ragsdale was forced to stop due to saddle sores and lack of sleep. The DNF ("did not finish") was disappointing, but also made him more determined to go after his goal again.



Now, Scott Ragsdale is back on the bike and training to cross that finish line with the help of his trainer, top ultra-cyclist Marko Baloh, who holds multiple world records, such as the Ultra Marathon Cycling Association's record for the fastest 100 miles. He has also participated in RAAM seven times, winning in 2008 in a two-person team. Baloh's experience and Ragsdale determination make them an undeniable match.



International sportswear company PUMA is once again lending its support to Scott Ragsdale as the official apparel & merchandise sponsor. The brand has shown commitment by consistently backing him in past events preceding Race Across America. In 2011, Ragsdale completed naseba7, seven ironman-distance triathlons across the seven Emirates of the UAE, over seven days, which was also supported by PUMA and endorsed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the UAE.



"We are excited to be supporting Scott Ragsdale, a UAE based super-athlete and chairman of Dubai's naseba group, as he takes on the challenge of the Race Across America (RAAM) once again," said Abdelhamid Oraibi, Head of Marketing for PUMA Middle East and East Africa. "We have worked closely with Scott many times before and we are delighted to extend our long-term relationship with such a successful figurehead in the sports community. This longstanding friendship between Scott and PUMA allows the brand to continue to work alongside ordinary people doing extraordinary things."



Scott commented, "I'm honored by PUMA's continuous support throughout many of my challenges. Their performance products are ideal for my training, and help immensely with recovery".



To him, all the pain, both physical and emotional, is ultimately worth it, as one of the main reasons he does these challenges is to inspire his family and employees to go after their goals. "Too many people are sitting on Facebook, completely wasting their lives ... dreaming about what they are 'going to do' one day." Ragsdale states, "If I could inspire people by going after these endurance challenges, ideally it will get them thinking of their own dreams and goals. However, in life it comes down to this simple thought: 'but we have to make it happen...' A goal or a dream means nothing if one doesn't go after achieving it."



