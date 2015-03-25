Pettito Online Store Launched: First of Its Kind in Latin America

Bogota, Cundinamarca -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Pettito today announced the launch of their new website, which is the largest in Latin America making the search for pets and pet related products easier and simpler; Pettito.com offers a one stop shopping place to buy a wide array of pet supplies for pets like dogs, cats, birds, etc. With a thorough product detail, images, and useful reviews, shoppers can now find out the pets and products they want.



"Our constant interface with clients assisted us know that availability and selection of pets is a dispute across markets. Our pet store brings together any breed and kind of pets at one place. With our wide selection in the classification, a reliable and trusted shopping platform and fast and quick delivery services, customers can find the pet they want with convenience and ease," says Pettito store owner.



The Pettito online store provides a wide option of loveable pets including dog's different breeds such as Chihuahua, German Shepherd, Pitbull and so much more. Here, shoppers can also find any kind of pets such birds, cat, fish etc. They also offer wide selection of pet products to choose from. Among their offerings you can find supplies, food, and toys.



Pettito cares about the health of the pets and has been advocating this through partnering with non-profit organizations and animal clubs. The company likes to send message the compassion to animal and treating pets like a member of the family. The company is eager to office top quality pet items as well as services on hand and available to every household.



All clients can gain from secure and safe ordering experience, no-risk and hassle free return policy and many more. Customers are guaranteed that once they purchase products from Pettito store, they get nothing but the best and high quality products.



"I really love this store, the staff is friendly and very welcoming. Here you can find the pet you want and the best pet products as well. I will recommend this store to my friends!" says Ivy who is a returning customer.



Pettito has also launched a quest for those dogs who are homeless. As time passes, more and more dogs are left on the streets or are simply born on the streets. This situation has now become critical in many South American cities because of the potential risks this could come with. The best part of all is that there are many people who are willing to adopt, and Pettito is there to match both. Pettito has identified the demand for dogs available to be adopted and has capitalized on it by creating an easy to use platform that helps accomplish this task.



Pettito was first launched in Colombia, but due to its high success it now reaches most of South American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Venezuela. Pettito's ideas for expansion are very ambitious. On the near future, it plans to expand to more competitive markets such as Brazil, Spain, and the United States. The idea is to enter this markets on the base of a dog adoption website in order to gain trust and popularity, and then through a sell/buy platform for all kinds of pets.