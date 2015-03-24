RobynCrane.com Robyn Crane's Book Mind over Money Management Hit #1 on Amazon

Mind Over Money Management: Strategies Your Financial Advisor Won’t Give You; How To Make Money Work For You, Get Out of Debt, Reduce Stress & Make Financial Planning Easy by money coach and wealth strategist Robyn Crane founder of RobynCrane.com Reaches #1 on Amazon in 24 hours
Mind Over Money Management: Strategies Your Financial Advisor Won't Give You; How To Make Money Work For You, Get Out of Debt, Reduce Stress & Make Financial Planning Easy by author and money coach Robyn Crane is more than just a book about learning to managing your money. What if everything you learned about personal finance was wrong?
Most financial advisors help you invest money you've already saved or invest any extra money you have left over at the end of the month. But if you're like most people, even though you work hard and make decent money, knowing how to save money, is just as big of a problem as knowing how to manage money. Traditional financial planning and retirement planning don't help much when you're struggling to pay the bills or racking your brain to figure out how to get out of debt.
In her latest book, Mind Over Money Management, Robyn Crane takes a new approach to help you attract more money and stop sabotaging your success. Through a proven system and process, Robyn teaches you:
*how to save money and get out of debt
*how to make money work for you
*how to manage your money
*how to relieve stress about money, and
*how to make financial planning simple
"Robyn Crane delivers practical, real-world advice with energy and heart. She is incredibly inspiring and provides amazing, valuable content."
--Frantz Alphonse, Co-Founder, Senior Managing Director, and Managing Partner at AP Capital Partners, LLC., Florida
In this comprehensive guide discover how Mind Over Money Management will offer you a solution. Regardless of where you are right now with your money, it can impact your life. No matter how much money you have, or how much money you make, these 10 principles in Mind Over Money Management will help you. Whether you need help with money management, stress management— or you are looking for debt consolidation, Robyn Crane's Mind Over Money Management will help you build a solid foundation to better your personal finances forever.
Mind Over Money Management will both entertain you, and help you establish and/or improve your money habits so you can have financial security and financial freedom. Packed with engaging stories and compelling examples, you'll fly through Mind Over Money Management and be ready to take on any money problem that comes your way. So when you do meet the right financial advisor, you'll have even more money to invest.
See how readers have used Mind Over Money Management to:
*Get Rid of Money Stress
*Get in Control of Your Money
*Improve the Quality of Your Life
"Robyn is a dynamic, inspiring author with proven techniques for making money work harmoniously in your life."
--Beatrice Johnston, NJ, CEO of Brand Excitement
Best Selling author of Mind Over Money Management, money coach and wealth strategist, Robyn Crane is the host of the TV show, 'The Financial G-Spot', the radio show, 'Let's Talk Money' and #1 Best Selling Author. Her blueprint for financial and relationship success has been featured on Fox Business News, The Motley Fool and SavingsAccount.com.
From years of experience as a Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner, coupled with her unique background as a touring singer-songwriter, Robyn provides invaluable content in a most captivating and entertaining way. Be it readers of her books or articles, participants in her programs, or attendees at her seminars, audiences are inspired by Robyn to let their guards down about money and take fast action. She introduces humor in the complex web of money and relationships and helps you find your "financial g-spot", so you can reach financial ecstasy.
Robyn has merged both the strategy and psychology of money to create works such as Money Parenting™ (How to raise financially responsible kids by leading by example) and the KYM GYM System™ (Know Your Money to Grow Your Money). With these powerful strategies, Robyn helps people overcome their money issues and improve the quality of their lives -- every day.
In addition to her books and programs, Robyn is an engaging and in-demand speaker who is regularly invited to speak at companies, women's conferences, chambers of commerce, entrepreneurial groups and various types of organizations around the country.
About Robyn Crane
Robyn is currently at work on her next book about how money affects intimate relationships. Her current working title is, 'The Ménage à Trois: How to Prevent the 3-Way Between You, Your Money & Your Honey from Ruining Your Relationship.' (Visit http://www.richerrelationship.com to get the key principles of Robyn's forthcoming book and be notified of its release.)
Full website and even more valuable tools available at: http://RobynCrane.com
Company Description
Robyn Crane the author of Mind Over Money Management is the founder of RobynCrane.com.
