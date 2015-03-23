Latest FlipHTML5 Flipbook Creator Features New and Improved Animation Editor

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --New and existing users of the FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform will now be able to enjoy greater animation and editing features with the launch of version 2.8.0 of the software. Users are set to benefit from an improved animation editor for both desktop and online publishing, along with other improvements.



With over 2.7 million downloads worldwide, FlipHTML5 has grown in popularity as a powerful flipbook creator. The software enables publishers of digital content to create stunning flipbooks with realistic, page-turning effects, either from scratch or existing documents. It can convert document formats such as Word, PDF, text or PowerPoint presentations and allows users to include various features such as animation, graphics, video and audio files to create flipbooks that are highly engaging. Users can use the software to create visually appealing catalogs, magazines, brochures and even eBooks with just a few clicks.



FlipHTML5 is designed to run on all major platforms, including Windows and Mac computers. As such, it has become the preferred digital publishing platform for a number of high profile companies, including Time Warner Cable, Colliers International and IBM. The latest update to the software includes many of the features that clients have become familiar with but now includes an advanced animation editor with integrated page editing capabilities. As a result, the page editor has been discarded to allow the software to be faster and easier to maneuver.



Additional upgrades to the animation editor include:

Desktop – Improved effects for text and object display; the ability to embed Google Maps, SoundCloud files and websites using JavaScript; new support for adding audio, video and image files online; testing audio files before insertion into flipbooks; other improved features for online and offline editing of images, video and audio files.



Online – Using FlipHTML5 online now supports the checking of sent email results and an improved mobile text version. The 'Related Publications' panel has also been removed.



The upgrade also sees a few minor fixes to result in a more fluid experience for users. New and existing digital publishers are now able to download the latest version of the flipbook creator from the FlipHTML5 website free of cost. It is available to users of both Mac and Windows computers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Company enables companies and individuals to reach their target markets with interactive and engaging content.



Additional information about FlipHTML5 is available at:

Website: http://fliphtml5.com/free-flip-book-creator.php

E-mail: pr@fliphtml5.com